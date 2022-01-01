French onion soup in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve french onion soup
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Pubbelly Sushi
8970 SW 72nd Pl, Ste D-150, Miami
|French Onion Miso Soup
|$11.00
soft tofu, scallions, gruyere, onion confit
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Pubbelly Sushi
19565 Biscayne Blvd #936, Aventura
|French Onion Miso Soup
|$11.00
soft tofu, scallions, gruyere, onion confit
More about Chef Adrianne's
Chef Adrianne's
11715 Sherri Lane, Miami
|French Onion Soup (Tuesday Only)
|$16.00
Caramelized Onions, Cognac, Fresh Thyme, Ciabatta, Provolone Cheese, White Truffle
More about Pubbelly Doral/Shoma
Pubbelly Doral/Shoma
9420 NW 41st Street Stall 3 & 4, Doral
|French Onion Miso Soup
|$11.00
soft tofu, scallions, gruyere, onion confit