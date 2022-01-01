Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French onion soup in Miami

Miami restaurants
Miami restaurants that serve french onion soup

Item pic

 

Pubbelly Sushi

8970 SW 72nd Pl, Ste D-150, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Onion Miso Soup$11.00
soft tofu, scallions, gruyere, onion confit
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Item pic

 

Pubbelly Sushi

19565 Biscayne Blvd #936, Aventura

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Onion Miso Soup$11.00
soft tofu, scallions, gruyere, onion confit
More about Pubbelly Sushi
French Onion Soup (Tuesday Only) image

 

Chef Adrianne's

11715 Sherri Lane, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Onion Soup (Tuesday Only)$16.00
Caramelized Onions, Cognac, Fresh Thyme, Ciabatta, Provolone Cheese, White Truffle
More about Chef Adrianne's
Item pic

 

Pubbelly Doral/Shoma

9420 NW 41st Street Stall 3 & 4, Doral

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Onion Miso Soup$11.00
soft tofu, scallions, gruyere, onion confit
More about Pubbelly Doral/Shoma
Restaurant banner

GRILL

Sherwoods Bistro

8281 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.3 (1349 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Onion Soup$10.00
More about Sherwoods Bistro

