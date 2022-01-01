Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura rolls in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Miami
  • /
  • Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Miami restaurants that serve shrimp tempura rolls

Item pic

 

Sushi MAS

2920 Ne 207th St Ste 113, Aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura Roll$15.00
Shrimp tempura and avocado with eel sauce
More about Sushi MAS
SUGARCANE raw bar grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

SUGARCANE raw bar grill

3252 NE 1st Ave, Miami

Avg 4.1 (6245 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura (Roll)$14.00
Scallion, spicy aioli
More about SUGARCANE raw bar grill
Item pic

PIZZA

The Citadel

8300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.3 (812 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$14.00
Avocado, Scallion, Spicy Mayo, Eel sauce, Crispy Shallot
More about The Citadel
Shokudo Miami image

SUSHI

Shokudo Miami

4740 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1260 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
More about Shokudo Miami
Sushi Bay image

 

Sushi Bay

9837 SW 184th Street, Palmetto Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tempura Shrimp Roll (6 pc)$13.00
Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, Japanese mayo, masago, eel sauce, sesame seeds
More about Sushi Bay
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL image

SUSHI

Sushi Sake

9565 SW 72nd St, Miami

Avg 4.6 (820 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL$13.00
Shrimp Tempura, Krabstick, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Sesame Seeds and Masago Topped with Eel Sauce
More about Sushi Sake
Main pic

 

Varsol By Akashi

3423 Main Hwy, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$13.00
Shrimp tempura and sesame seeds
More about Varsol By Akashi
Akashi Brickell image

 

Akashi Brickell

1063 Brickell Plz, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura Roll$12.00
More about Akashi Brickell
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL image

 

Sushi Sake Cutler Bay

18735 S Dixie Hwy, Cutler Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL$13.00
Shrimp Tempura, Krabstick, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Sesame Seeds and Masago Topped with Eel Sauce
More about Sushi Sake Cutler Bay

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami

Rice Bowls

Stew

Baklava

Egg Rolls

Sweet And Sour Chicken

Lamb Shanks

Hot Chocolate

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Miami to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Little Havana

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Miami to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (268 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (218 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston