Tostadas in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve tostadas
Beans & Barley - Milwaukee
1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee
|Black Bean Tostadas
|$9.50
Two crispy corn tortillas topped with shredded lettuce, black beans, queso blanco, tomatoes, scallions, & black olives.
BelAir Cantina - Water Street
1935 North Water Street, Milwaukee
|Tostada Melt
|$14.12
Crispy tostada, pinto beans, fundido, Frito chips, corn salsa, cilantro, crema, jalapeños, beef birria, BBQ sauce.
|Tostada Salad (Party Size)
|$80.00
Lettuce, queso fresco, whole black beans, corn, green onions, avocado, chipotle ranch. Serves 16-20 people.
|Tostada Salad (Half)
|$4.69
One corn tostada, black bean spread, lettuce, queso fresco, black beans, corn, green onions, avocado, chipotle ranch.
Cafe Corazon Bay View
2394 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee
|SALMON TOSTADAS
|$16.00
(2) Tostadas stacked with grilled salmon, rice, choice of beans, red cabbage, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, avocado, and chipotle aioli
|ALA SALMON TOSTADA
|$8.00
Tostada stacked with grilled salmon, rice, choice of beans, red cabbage, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, avocado, and chipotle aioli
|TOSTADA PLATE
|$12.50
(2) Tostadas with choice of meat OR vegetarian option and choice of beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, lime cilantro cream, avocado, and queso fresco
C-viche - Bay View
2165 S Kinnickkinnic ave, Milwaukee
|Side Tostadas
|$1.00
|Tostadas de Tinga
|$19.50
BelAir Cantina - Wauwatosa
6817 North Avenue, Wauwatosa
|Tostada Melt
|$14.12
Crispy tostada, pinto beans, fundido, Frito chips, corn salsa, cilantro, crema, jalapeños, beef birria, BBQ sauce.
|Tostada Salad (Half)
|$4.69
One corn tostada, black bean spread, lettuce, queso fresco, black beans, corn, green onions, avocado, chipotle ranch.
|Tostada Salad
|$9.37
Two corn tostadas, black bean spread, lettuce, queso fresco, black beans, corn, green onions, avocado, chipotle ranch.
BelAir Cantina - Downer Avenue
2625 N. Downer Ave, Milwaukee
|Tostada Melt
|$14.12
Crispy tostada, pinto beans, fundido, Frito chips, corn salsa, cilantro, crema, jalapeños, beef birria, BBQ sauce.
|Tostada Salad (Half)
|$4.69
One corn tostada, black bean spread, lettuce, queso fresco, black beans, corn, green onions, avocado, chipotle ranch.
|Tostada Salad
|$9.37
Two corn tostadas, black bean spread, lettuce, queso fresco, black beans, corn, green onions, avocado, chipotle ranch.
Paloma Taco & Tequila
5419 W. North Ave, Milwaukee
|Brussel Sprout Tostada
|$5.50
fried brussel sprouts, elotes corn salad, cotija cheese, fresh cilantro.
|Shrimp Tostada
|$6.00
|Tuna Tostada
|$6.00
seared spiced tuna sliced thin, fresh avocado, fresh salsa, queso fresco, chipotle crema, and micro sprouts from Milwaukee Micro Greens. GF