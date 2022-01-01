Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Milwaukee

Go
Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve tostadas

Beans & Barley image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Beans & Barley - Milwaukee

1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (1136 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Black Bean Tostadas$9.50
Two crispy corn tortillas topped with shredded lettuce, black beans, queso blanco, tomatoes, scallions, & black olives.
More about Beans & Barley - Milwaukee
Item pic

 

BelAir Cantina - Water Street

1935 North Water Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tostada Melt$14.12
Crispy tostada, pinto beans, fundido, Frito chips, corn salsa, cilantro, crema, jalapeños, beef birria, BBQ sauce.
Tostada Salad (Party Size)$80.00
Lettuce, queso fresco, whole black beans, corn, green onions, avocado, chipotle ranch. Serves 16-20 people.
Tostada Salad (Half)$4.69
One corn tostada, black bean spread, lettuce, queso fresco, black beans, corn, green onions, avocado, chipotle ranch.
More about BelAir Cantina - Water Street
Consumer pic

 

Cafe Corazon Bay View

2394 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (307 reviews)
Takeout
SALMON TOSTADAS$16.00
(2) Tostadas stacked with grilled salmon, rice, choice of beans, red cabbage, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, avocado, and chipotle aioli
ALA SALMON TOSTADA$8.00
Tostada stacked with grilled salmon, rice, choice of beans, red cabbage, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, avocado, and chipotle aioli
TOSTADA PLATE$12.50
(2) Tostadas with choice of meat OR vegetarian option and choice of beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, lime cilantro cream, avocado, and queso fresco
More about Cafe Corazon Bay View
C-viche image

SUSHI

C-viche - Bay View

2165 S Kinnickkinnic ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.6 (781 reviews)
Takeout
Side Tostadas$1.00
Tostadas de Tinga$19.50
More about C-viche - Bay View
Item pic

 

BelAir Cantina - Wauwatosa

6817 North Avenue, Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tostada Melt$14.12
Crispy tostada, pinto beans, fundido, Frito chips, corn salsa, cilantro, crema, jalapeños, beef birria, BBQ sauce.
Tostada Salad (Half)$4.69
One corn tostada, black bean spread, lettuce, queso fresco, black beans, corn, green onions, avocado, chipotle ranch.
Tostada Salad$9.37
Two corn tostadas, black bean spread, lettuce, queso fresco, black beans, corn, green onions, avocado, chipotle ranch.
More about BelAir Cantina - Wauwatosa
Item pic

 

BelAir Cantina - Downer Avenue

2625 N. Downer Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tostada Melt$14.12
Crispy tostada, pinto beans, fundido, Frito chips, corn salsa, cilantro, crema, jalapeños, beef birria, BBQ sauce.
Tostada Salad (Half)$4.69
One corn tostada, black bean spread, lettuce, queso fresco, black beans, corn, green onions, avocado, chipotle ranch.
Tostada Salad$9.37
Two corn tostadas, black bean spread, lettuce, queso fresco, black beans, corn, green onions, avocado, chipotle ranch.
More about BelAir Cantina - Downer Avenue
Item pic

 

Paloma Taco & Tequila

5419 W. North Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brussel Sprout Tostada$5.50
fried brussel sprouts, elotes corn salad, cotija cheese, fresh cilantro.
Shrimp Tostada$6.00
Tuna Tostada$6.00
seared spiced tuna sliced thin, fresh avocado, fresh salsa, queso fresco, chipotle crema, and micro sprouts from Milwaukee Micro Greens. GF
More about Paloma Taco & Tequila

