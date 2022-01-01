Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried steaks in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken

735 E. 48th Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.9 (172 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich w/Tots$12.99
"LIMITED " supply of our Chicken fried steak sandwich. Starts with Herbivorous Butchers' Ribeye Steak , chicken fried , topped with onion crisp ,pickles , BBQ sauce and Dilly Mayo, between our sesame seed bun. Contains : soy / wheat
More about Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken
La Casita Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

8955 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Combo Steak and Chicken Fajitas$16.99
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
Mexico City Cafe image

 

Mexico City Cafe

6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Fajita Bowl (chicken or Steak)$11.00
Burrito Bowl with Chipotle Grilled Chicken and Fajita Veggies (bell peppers and onions). Includes: Lettuce, black beans, pico de gallo, mexican rice, queso fresco, sliced avocado and sour cream.
Taco Salad with Chicken or Steak$11.50
Housemade Crispy salad bowl with your choice of Chicken or Steak. Includes Lettuce, pico, queso fresco, sour cream and a chipotle lime dressing.
More about Mexico City Cafe

