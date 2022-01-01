Chicken fried steaks in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken
735 E. 48th Street, Minneapolis
|Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich w/Tots
|$12.99
"LIMITED " supply of our Chicken fried steak sandwich. Starts with Herbivorous Butchers' Ribeye Steak , chicken fried , topped with onion crisp ,pickles , BBQ sauce and Dilly Mayo, between our sesame seed bun. Contains : soy / wheat
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
8955 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids
|Combo Steak and Chicken Fajitas
|$16.99
Mexico City Cafe
6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park
|Grilled Fajita Bowl (chicken or Steak)
|$11.00
Burrito Bowl with Chipotle Grilled Chicken and Fajita Veggies (bell peppers and onions). Includes: Lettuce, black beans, pico de gallo, mexican rice, queso fresco, sliced avocado and sour cream.
|Taco Salad with Chicken or Steak
|$11.50
Housemade Crispy salad bowl with your choice of Chicken or Steak. Includes Lettuce, pico, queso fresco, sour cream and a chipotle lime dressing.