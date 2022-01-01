Bruschetta in Nashville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nashville restaurants that serve bruschetta

Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave image

 

Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave

411 51st. Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BREAKFAST BRUSCHETTA$9.00
Ricotta cheese spread over two large slices of toasted focaccia bread. We add a drizzle of honey then we sprinkle hazelnuts, pines nuts, walnuts and almonds. A perfect way to start brunch.
Bruschetta$11.00
Grilled rosemary focaccia topped with fresh pesto, marinated tomatoes, shredded Parmesan & finished with a drizzle of balsamic reduction
More about Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Southside Grill

6601 Sugar Valley D, Nashville

Avg 5 (1321 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Bruschetta$9.00
blackened filet morsels on baguette with goat cheese and tomato concasse
More about Southside Grill
Consumer pic

 

Mirko Pasta

2264 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bruschetta$9.00
Grilled homemade bread with fresh diced tomatoes, basil, garlic, balsamic Kalamata, olives and olive oil.
More about Mirko Pasta

