Bruschetta in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve bruschetta
More about Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave
Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave
411 51st. Ave, Nashville
|BREAKFAST BRUSCHETTA
|$9.00
Ricotta cheese spread over two large slices of toasted focaccia bread. We add a drizzle of honey then we sprinkle hazelnuts, pines nuts, walnuts and almonds. A perfect way to start brunch.
|Bruschetta
|$11.00
Grilled rosemary focaccia topped with fresh pesto, marinated tomatoes, shredded Parmesan & finished with a drizzle of balsamic reduction
More about Southside Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Southside Grill
6601 Sugar Valley D, Nashville
|Beef Bruschetta
|$9.00
blackened filet morsels on baguette with goat cheese and tomato concasse