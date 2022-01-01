Fish and chips in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve fish and chips
Assembly Food Hall - Velvet Taco AFH
5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
|#16 Fish N' Chips
|$5.75
curry mayo, malted french fries, napa slaw, beer battered Atlantic cod, pea tendrils, flour tortilla
Fat Bottom Brewing
800 44th Ave N, Nashville
|Fish and Chips
|$15.00
Homemade Teddy Loves Pilsner beer-battered and fried cod filets served with thin sliced house-made chips and spicy tartar sauce.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Boston Commons
1008-A Woodland StNashville, TN 37206, Nashville
|KIDS FISH & CHIPS
|$5.00
Signature Cod as Two hand breaded Fish Sticks with Kids Fries & Tartar Sauce
5 Points Diner & Bar
1016 Woodland Street, Nashville
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
5 oz Cod filets, Yazoo beer batter, tartar sauce, bayoli, malt vinegar
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Green Hills Grille
2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville
|FISH AND CHIPS
|$0.00
Alaskan cod, house batter, potato wedges, chipotle slaw, tarter sauce. Choice of 3 pc or 5 pc per order
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
McCabe Pub, Inc.
4410 Murphy Rd, Nashville
|Fish n' Chips
|$13.30
Beer Battered cod fingers served with fries and homemade tartar sauce
Red Perch
4101 Charlotte Ave Suite G120, Nashville
|Fish of the Day and Chips
|$17.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Corner Pub Downtown
151 5th Ave. N, Nashville
|FISH AND CHIPS
|$15.00
Fresh, hand cut cod battered and fried to perfection with tartar sauce
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Corner Pub Bellevue
8058 TN-100, Nashville
|FISH AND CHIPS
|$12.50
Fresh, hand cut cod battered and fried to perfection with tartar sauce
FRENCH FRIES
Bavarian Bierhaus - Nashville
121 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
|Fish & Chips
|$16.99
A massive slice of hand beer battered and freshly fried Haddock. Served with tartar sauce, lemons, and your choice of side, but we suggest fries....since it's Fish and Chips.