Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve fish and chips

#16 Fish N' Chips image

 

Assembly Food Hall - Velvet Taco AFH

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
#16 Fish N' Chips$5.75
curry mayo, malted french fries, napa slaw, beer battered Atlantic cod, pea tendrils, flour tortilla
More about Assembly Food Hall - Velvet Taco AFH
Item pic

 

Fat Bottom Brewing

800 44th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (706 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish and Chips$15.00
Homemade Teddy Loves Pilsner beer-battered and fried cod filets served with thin sliced house-made chips and spicy tartar sauce.
More about Fat Bottom Brewing
Boston Commons image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Boston Commons

1008-A Woodland StNashville, TN 37206, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1261 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
KIDS FISH & CHIPS$5.00
Signature Cod as Two hand breaded Fish Sticks with Kids Fries & Tartar Sauce
More about Boston Commons
Main pic

 

5 Points Diner & Bar

1016 Woodland Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$18.00
5 oz Cod filets, Yazoo beer batter, tartar sauce, bayoli, malt vinegar
More about 5 Points Diner & Bar
Green Hills Grille image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Green Hills Grille

2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (1748 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
FISH AND CHIPS$0.00
Alaskan cod, house batter, potato wedges, chipotle slaw, tarter sauce. Choice of 3 pc or 5 pc per order
More about Green Hills Grille
McCabe Pub image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

McCabe Pub, Inc.

4410 Murphy Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (666 reviews)
Takeout
Fish n' Chips$13.30
Beer Battered cod fingers served with fries and homemade tartar sauce
More about McCabe Pub, Inc.
Item pic

 

Red Perch

4101 Charlotte Ave Suite G120, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish of the Day and Chips$17.00
More about Red Perch
Corner Pub Downtown image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Corner Pub Downtown

151 5th Ave. N, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (692 reviews)
Takeout
FISH AND CHIPS$15.00
Fresh, hand cut cod battered and fried to perfection with tartar sauce
FISH AND CHIPS$12.00
Fresh, hand cut cod battered and fried to perfection with tartar sauce
More about Corner Pub Downtown
Corner Pub Bellevue image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Bellevue

8058 TN-100, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (167 reviews)
Takeout
FISH AND CHIPS$12.50
Fresh, hand cut cod battered and fried to perfection with tartar sauce
More about Corner Pub Bellevue
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Bavarian Bierhaus - Nashville

121 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (2142 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish & Chips$16.99
A massive slice of hand beer battered and freshly fried Haddock. Served with tartar sauce, lemons, and your choice of side, but we suggest fries....since it's Fish and Chips.
More about Bavarian Bierhaus - Nashville
Fleet Street Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Fleet Street Pub

207 printers alley, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (928 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips: Cod$14.75
Snack Fish & Chips: Cod$12.75
Snack Fish & Chips: Pollock$10.50
More about Fleet Street Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Nashville

Cookies

Kimchi

Reuben

Veggie Rolls

Cupcakes

Pies

Pepperoni Pizza

Chicken Noodles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Nashville to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Donelson

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lockeland Springs

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

The Gulch

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

12 South

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Green Hills

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Nashville to explore

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)

Gallatin

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1005 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (380 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston