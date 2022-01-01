Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken curry in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
New Orleans restaurants that serve chicken curry

Queen Trini Lisa

4200 D Hemecourt Street, New Orleans

Curry Chicken$16.49
dark meat
More about Queen Trini Lisa
Marjie's Grill

320 S. Broad St., New Orleans

Smokey Curried Chicken & Greens Gumbo$12.00
a rich & delicious simmered bowl of pasture raised chicken, pork, & greens in a dark roux; served with Thai sticky rice, fresh herbs, & roasted curry sprinkle.
More about Marjie's Grill
Pagoda Cafe

1430 North Dorgenois St., New Orleans

TunaSandwich$9.50
Roasted chicken thighs, curry seasoned and shredded, mixed with sour cream and mayo into a salad with red grapes, red onions, and toasted almonds. Served on Dong Phoung French bread with greens.
Curried Chicken Salad$9.50
Roasted chicken thighs, curry seasoned and shredded, mixed with sour cream and mayo into a salad with red grapes, red onions, and toasted almonds. Served on spring mix with sherry vinaigrette
More about Pagoda Cafe

