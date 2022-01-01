Bread pudding in New York
New York restaurants that serve bread pudding
More about Hill and Bay
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hill and Bay
581 2nd Ave, New York
|Butterscotch Bread Pudding
|$11.00
Brioche, butterscotch custard, ice cream.
More about Toast Bar & Restaurant
Toast Bar & Restaurant
3157 Broadway, NY
|Bread Pudding
|$7.00
Warm Blueberry Caramel Bread Pudding with English sauce and whipped cream.
More about Rubirosa
Rubirosa
235 Mulberry Street, New York
|Bread Pudding To Go
|$12.00
chocolate / caramel / whipped cream
More about Osteria Cotta
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • MEATBALLS • CHICKEN WINGS
Osteria Cotta
513 Columbus Ave, new york
|Bread Pudding
|$8.00
More about The Horny Ram
The Horny Ram
951 second avenue, new york
|Peach Brioche Bread Pudding
|$10.00
Served with a warm berry sauce, a la mode
More about Jacob's Pickles
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacob's Pickles
509 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Biscuit Bread Pudding
|$15.00
|Biscuit Bread Pudding
|$15.00
|Biscuit Bread Pudding
|$15.00
More about Sesamo
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Sesamo
764 10th Avenue, New York
|Bread Pudding
|$12.00