Bread pudding in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve bread pudding

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hill and Bay

581 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 3.8 (874 reviews)
Takeout
Butterscotch Bread Pudding$11.00
Brioche, butterscotch custard, ice cream.
More about Hill and Bay
Toast Bar & Restaurant

3157 Broadway, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bread Pudding$7.00
Warm Blueberry Caramel Bread Pudding with English sauce and whipped cream.
More about Toast Bar & Restaurant
Rubirosa

235 Mulberry Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding To Go$12.00
chocolate / caramel / whipped cream
More about Rubirosa
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • MEATBALLS • CHICKEN WINGS

Osteria Cotta

513 Columbus Ave, new york

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bread Pudding$8.00
More about Osteria Cotta
The Horny Ram

951 second avenue, new york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Peach Brioche Bread Pudding$10.00
Served with a warm berry sauce, a la mode
More about The Horny Ram
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacob's Pickles

509 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (19876 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Biscuit Bread Pudding$15.00
Biscuit Bread Pudding$15.00
Biscuit Bread Pudding$15.00
More about Jacob's Pickles
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Sesamo

764 10th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.1 (508 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding$12.00
More about Sesamo
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

French Roast

2340 Broadway, New York

Avg 3.9 (1797 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$9.00
More about French Roast

