Brulee in New York
New York restaurants that serve brulee
More about Quality Eats West Village
GRILL • STEAKS
Quality Eats West Village
19 Greenwich Ave, New York
|Corn Creme Brulee
|$12.00
More about Pizza Heights & Espresso Heights
Pizza Heights & Espresso Heights
177 Wadsworth ave, New York
|Coppa Crème Brulee & Berries
|$8.99
A layer of raspberry sauce topped with a creamy custard and decorated with mixed berries coated in caramel.
More about Il Brigante - New York
Il Brigante - New York
214 Front Street, New York,
|Creme Brulee
|$12.00
Rich Custartd Base topped with a texturally contrasting layer of hardened caramelized sugar on top
More about Quality Eats Upper East Side
Quality Eats Upper East Side
1496 2nd Avenue, New York
|Corn Creme Brulee
|$12.00