Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Item pic

 

Orwashers UWS - 440 Amsterdam Avenue

440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken & Kale Salad$15.00
Grilled chicken, shaved Parmesan cheese, kale, purple cabbage
More about Orwashers UWS - 440 Amsterdam Avenue
Item pic

 

Olde City

66 Madison Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad- Grilled Chicken$18.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Garlic Parmesan Croutons, TOSSED IN Caesar Dressing
More about Olde City
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill

797 3rd Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (11550 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$24.00
More about Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
Consumer pic

 

The Terrace

335 Madison Avenue, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad Bahn Mi$13.00
with Pickled Carrots & Onions, Serrano Chili, Yuzu Mayonnaise and Cilantro
More about The Terrace
The Hudson image

 

The Hudson

348 Dyckman St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Salad$24.00
mixed greens sun dried cranberries, roasted corn, toasted almonds, gorgonzola, orange dijon
More about The Hudson

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Tortas

Lobster Rolls

Grilled Chicken

Ravioli

Fried Rice

Spicy Noodles

Chocolate Brownies

Sorbet

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (576 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1527 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (797 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston