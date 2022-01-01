Grilled chicken salad in New York
New York restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
Orwashers UWS - 440 Amsterdam Avenue
440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Grilled Chicken & Kale Salad
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, shaved Parmesan cheese, kale, purple cabbage
Olde City
66 Madison Ave, New York
|Caesar Salad- Grilled Chicken
|$18.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Garlic Parmesan Croutons, TOSSED IN Caesar Dressing
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
797 3rd Ave, New York
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$24.00
The Terrace
335 Madison Avenue, Manhattan
|Grilled Chicken Salad Bahn Mi
|$13.00
with Pickled Carrots & Onions, Serrano Chili, Yuzu Mayonnaise and Cilantro