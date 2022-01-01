Lamb biryani in New York
New York restaurants that serve lamb biryani
Masala Times - Greenwich Village
194 Bleecker St, New York
|Lamb Biryani
|$17.97
Basmati rice flavored with exotic spices & saffron, tossed & layered with Lamb and a thick gravy and boiled egg, served with Raita (yogurt sauce) & pickled onions.
Indian SummerHarlem
239 lenox Ave, New York
|Lamb Biryani
|$16.00
Basmati saffron rice simmered with lamb and spices.
Spice Symphony
150 East 50th St, New York
|Lamb Biryani
|$26.00
Fresh cubed lamb marinated in yogurt and spices with basmati rice, cooked in a sealed pot.