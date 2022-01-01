Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb biryani in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve lamb biryani

Consumer pic

 

Masala Times - Greenwich Village

194 Bleecker St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lamb Biryani$17.97
Basmati rice flavored with exotic spices & saffron, tossed & layered with Lamb and a thick gravy and boiled egg, served with Raita (yogurt sauce) & pickled onions.
More about Masala Times - Greenwich Village
Indian Summer Harlem image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Indian SummerHarlem

239 lenox Ave, New York

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
Takeout
Lamb Biryani$16.00
Basmati saffron rice simmered with lamb and spices.
More about Indian SummerHarlem
Consumer pic

 

Spice Symphony

150 East 50th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lamb Biryani$26.00
Fresh cubed lamb marinated in yogurt and spices with basmati rice, cooked in a sealed pot.
More about Spice Symphony
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRIED RICE • CURRY

Dhaba

108 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 3.8 (2293 reviews)
Takeout
Lamb Biryani$19.95
A basmati rice preparation with lamb, mint leaves, bay leaves, garam masala and brown onions
More about Dhaba

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Steak Sandwiches

Coleslaw

Cheesecake

Pineapple Fried Rice

Quiche

Udon Noodles

Chicken Marsala

Chilaquiles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (52 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (533 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1414 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (242 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (717 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston