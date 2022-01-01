Chili in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve chili
More about Fire Wings
Fire Wings
203 E18th Street, Oakland
|LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES
|$5.99
|REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES
|$4.99
|REG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS
|$4.69
More about Bird & Buffalo
Bird & Buffalo
4659 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
|Chili Tamarind
|$0.50
|Sweet Chili
|$0.50
|PDH chili (pretty darn hot)
|$1.00
More about Drake's Dealership
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Drake's Dealership
2325 Broadway, Oakland
|CHILI CUP
|$5.00
veggie chili, cheddar, lime crema, diced onion, tomato
(gluten free)
|CHILI FRIES
|$12.00
fries, veggie chili, cheddar, lime crema, diced onion, tomato, cilantro
(fries fried in fryer with gluten products)
|CHILI DOG
|$14.00
cream co. dry aged beef dog, chili, cheddar, lime crema, diced onion, tomato, cilantro
More about Marzano - Park Blvd
PIZZA
Marzano - Park Blvd
4214 Park blvd, Oakland
|Chili Spiced Chocolate Pot De Creme
|$10.00
toasted hazelnut, caramel, mascarponewhipped creme
|Calabrian Chili Sausage pizza
|$21.00
tomato, mozzarella, broccoli di ciccio, caciocavallo romano
|Side Calabrian Chili
|$2.00
More about Cafe Colucci |
Cafe Colucci |
6427 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
|Berbere Base Chili Blend
|$9.00
There’s milk and coffee. Sugar and tea. PB and J. And then there’s Berbere and Ethiopian cuisine.
The culinary importance of this distinctive blend cannot be understated. Its peppery and mildly sweet tones capture the heart and soul of Ethiopian cooking culture.
This tangy mixture is a universal seasoning for most sauces, meats, vegetables, and legumes. It also serves as a milder alternative to its spicer “cousin,” Mitmita.
Fun Fact: Here at Brundo, we process our own Berbere in Modjo, Ethiopia using time-tested traditional spice blending methods.
Suggested uses: All Wot dishes (Begue, Sega, Doro, Minchet, Misser), Sega Tibs, sprinkle on roasted vegetables, eggs & avocado, etc.
Powdered Spice Blend
Origin: Ethiopia
Ingredients: Chili Peppers, garlic, ginger, Bessobela (Sacred Basil), Korerima (Black Cardamom), Abish (Fenugreek), Tena Adam (Rue), Tikur Azmud (Nigella Seed), Kundo Berbere (Black Pepper)
2oz Glass Jar
|Mitmita Spicy Chili Blend
Warning: We recommend you proceed with caution on this one! Brundo's Mitmita (Hot Chili Pepper blend) brings together the finest — and hottest! — Ethiopian spices into a one, fiery mixture.
Toss it into your favorite pasta sauce, add it to a dry rub for grilled meats or simply sprinkle a bit on top of any dish for that extra kick!
Think you stand the heat? Test your tolerance with our carefully crafted Mitmita (pronounced // meet-mit-ah).
Suggested uses: Condiment for pasta sauces, grilled meats as well as for Kitfo- Ethiopian style spicy beef tartar
Origin: Ethiopia
Ingredients: Bird's Eye Chili Pepper, Korerima (Black Cardamom), Tikur Azmud (Nigella Seed), clove, ginger, cinnamon
2oz Glass Jar
More about Oaklandish Coffee Collective
Oaklandish Coffee Collective
1 Airport Dr, Oakland
|AVOCADO + CHILI + SALT TOAST
|$11.00
|NOODLES SALAD + SESAME CHICKEN + HOISIN - CHILI SAUCE
|$14.85