Chili in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Oakland restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Fire Wings

203 E18th Street, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES$5.99
REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES$4.99
REG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS$4.69
More about Fire Wings
Consumer pic

 

Bird & Buffalo

4659 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Tamarind$0.50
Sweet Chili$0.50
PDH chili (pretty darn hot)$1.00
More about Bird & Buffalo
Item pic

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Shakewell

3407 Lakeshore Avenue, Oakland

Avg 4.7 (3371 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chili Sauce$1.00
More about Shakewell
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Drake's Dealership

2325 Broadway, Oakland

Avg 4.2 (2872 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHILI CUP$5.00
veggie chili, cheddar, lime crema, diced onion, tomato
(gluten free)
CHILI FRIES$12.00
fries, veggie chili, cheddar, lime crema, diced onion, tomato, cilantro
(fries fried in fryer with gluten products)
CHILI DOG$14.00
cream co. dry aged beef dog, chili, cheddar, lime crema, diced onion, tomato, cilantro
More about Drake's Dealership
Item pic

PIZZA

Marzano - Park Blvd

4214 Park blvd, Oakland

Avg 4.7 (3494 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Spiced Chocolate Pot De Creme$10.00
toasted hazelnut, caramel, mascarponewhipped creme
Calabrian Chili Sausage pizza$21.00
tomato, mozzarella, broccoli di ciccio, caciocavallo romano
Side Calabrian Chili$2.00
More about Marzano - Park Blvd
Item pic

 

Cafe Colucci |

6427 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.3 (5763 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Berbere Base Chili Blend$9.00
There’s milk and coffee. Sugar and tea. PB and J. And then there’s Berbere and Ethiopian cuisine.
The culinary importance of this distinctive blend cannot be understated. Its peppery and mildly sweet tones capture the heart and soul of Ethiopian cooking culture.
This tangy mixture is a universal seasoning for most sauces, meats, vegetables, and legumes. It also serves as a milder alternative to its spicer “cousin,” Mitmita.
Fun Fact: Here at Brundo, we process our own Berbere in Modjo, Ethiopia using time-tested traditional spice blending methods.
Suggested uses: All Wot dishes (Begue, Sega, Doro, Minchet, Misser), Sega Tibs, sprinkle on roasted vegetables, eggs & avocado, etc.
Powdered Spice Blend
Origin: Ethiopia
Ingredients: Chili Peppers, garlic, ginger, Bessobela (Sacred Basil), Korerima (Black Cardamom), Abish (Fenugreek), Tena Adam (Rue), Tikur Azmud (Nigella Seed), Kundo Berbere (Black Pepper)
2oz Glass Jar
Mitmita Spicy Chili Blend
Warning: We recommend you proceed with caution on this one! Brundo's Mitmita (Hot Chili Pepper blend) brings together the finest — and hottest! — Ethiopian spices into a one, fiery mixture.
Toss it into your favorite pasta sauce, add it to a dry rub for grilled meats or simply sprinkle a bit on top of any dish for that extra kick!
Think you stand the heat? Test your tolerance with our carefully crafted Mitmita (pronounced // meet-mit-ah).
Suggested uses: Condiment for pasta sauces, grilled meats as well as for Kitfo- Ethiopian style spicy beef tartar
Origin: Ethiopia
Ingredients: Bird's Eye Chili Pepper, Korerima (Black Cardamom), Tikur Azmud (Nigella Seed), clove, ginger, cinnamon
2oz Glass Jar
More about Cafe Colucci |
Item pic

 

Oaklandish Coffee Collective

1 Airport Dr, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
AVOCADO + CHILI + SALT TOAST$11.00
NOODLES SALAD + SESAME CHICKEN + HOISIN - CHILI SAUCE$14.85
More about Oaklandish Coffee Collective
Ben 'n Nick's image

 

Ben 'n Nick's

5612 College Avenue, Oakalnd

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Texas Chili Burger$18.00
Double burger, open-faced on Texas toast, Mr. Seabury’s chili, cheddar, green onions
More about Ben 'n Nick's

