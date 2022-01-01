Chili in Oakland

There’s milk and coffee. Sugar and tea. PB and J. And then there’s Berbere and Ethiopian cuisine.

The culinary importance of this distinctive blend cannot be understated. Its peppery and mildly sweet tones capture the heart and soul of Ethiopian cooking culture.

This tangy mixture is a universal seasoning for most sauces, meats, vegetables, and legumes. It also serves as a milder alternative to its spicer “cousin,” Mitmita.

Fun Fact: Here at Brundo, we process our own Berbere in Modjo, Ethiopia using time-tested traditional spice blending methods.

Suggested uses: All Wot dishes (Begue, Sega, Doro, Minchet, Misser), Sega Tibs, sprinkle on roasted vegetables, eggs & avocado, etc.

Powdered Spice Blend

Origin: Ethiopia

Ingredients: Chili Peppers, garlic, ginger, Bessobela (Sacred Basil), Korerima (Black Cardamom), Abish (Fenugreek), Tena Adam (Rue), Tikur Azmud (Nigella Seed), Kundo Berbere (Black Pepper)

2oz Glass Jar

