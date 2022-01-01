Grilled chicken in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Pasta Amore
11027 Prairie Brook Rd, Omaha
|Grilled Chicken Dinner
|$24.00
|KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN DINNER
|$12.00
|add grilled chicken
|$6.00
Blatt Beer & Table - North Downtown - 610 N. 12th St. Omaha 68102
610 N 12TH STREET, Omaha
|Char-Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Indian spiced, brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, pickled fennel & red onion, aged white cheddar, mango chutney, cilantro
[Gluten-Free upon request]
|Grilled Chicken [Side]
|$5.00
Corvette Cafe - 17750 Burt Street
17750 Burt Street, Omaha
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
Hail Varsity Club
12744 Westport Parkway, Suite 1A, La Vista
|GRILLED PESTO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.00
PizzaWest - Omaha
12301 West Maple Road, Omaha
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
Chicken breast marinated in Italian dressing and served with mayonnaise.
Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles. Choose one side.
Blatt Beer & Table - Shops of Legacy
10000 California Street, Omaha
|Char-Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Indian spiced, brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, pickled fennel & red onion, aged white cheddar, mango chutney, cilantro
[Gluten-Free upon request]
Gate 10 - Omaha, NE
414 S. 10th Street, Omaha
|Grilled Chicken Gyro
|$10.00
Blatt Beer & Table - Shops of Legacy
2835 S 170TH PLAZA, Omaha
|Grilled Chicken [Side]
|$5.00
|Char-Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Indian spiced, brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, pickled fennel & red onion, aged white cheddar, mango chutney, cilantro
[Gluten-Free upon request]
|Grilled Indian-Spiced Chicken [Side]
|$5.00
Plank Seafood Provisions - Plank Omaha
1205 Howard Street, Omaha
|Grilled Chicken [Side]
|$6.00
The Greek Islands Restaurant - Original GI
3821 Center St, Omaha
|GRILLED CHICKEN SAND
|$10.49
|GRILLED CHICKEN SAND
|$10.49
Phoenix Food & Spirits - South - 11212 Richland Drive
11212 Richland Drive, Omaha
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Onions, Mushrooms, and Tri-colored Peppers over a Lettuce Blend with Shredded Cheeses - Sub Crispy Chicken 1.00