Cookies in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve cookies
More about Lansky's
Lansky's
4601 S. 50th ST, Omaha
|Cookies
|$1.75
Freshly baked cookies available in singles, threes, or a dozen.
More about The Blackstone Meatball
PASTA • SALADS
The Blackstone Meatball
3910 Harney St, Omaha
|Fried Cookie Dough
|$7.00
|Fried Cookie Dough
|$4.00
More about Gandolfo's NY Deli
SANDWICHES
Gandolfo's NY Deli
11901 Pacific St, Omaha
|Cookie Tray
|$19.99
Your choice of snickerdoodle, chocolate chip, or M&M. Do an assortment or all one kind (Feeds 12)
|Cookie
|$1.29
More about Paradise Bakery
Paradise Bakery
17305 Davenport Street, Omaha
|Cookies
|Deluxe Cookie Tray
|$26.99
More about Gandolfo's NY Deli
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Gandolfo's NY Deli
1403 Farnam St, Omaha
|Cookie Tray
|$19.99
Your choice of snickerdoodle, chocolate chip, or M&M. Do an assortment or all one kind (Feeds 12)
|Cookie
|$1.29
More about A Catered Affair
A Catered Affair
8351 North 134th Avenue, Omaha
|Take & Bake Cookie DoughHomemade chocolate chip cookie dough. (By the Dozen)
|$6.00
Homemade chocolate chip cookie dough. (By the Dozen)
More about Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar
Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar
17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100, Omaha
|Cookie Dough Chimichanga
|$6.99
More about Heirloom Fine Foods
Heirloom Fine Foods
325 North 72nd Street, Omaha
|12/4 Cheesy Chicken Pasta with Roll and Sweet Treat (Brown Sugar Cookie)
|$6.50
Pasta, chicken, cheese, seasonal vegetables and herbs, roll, brown sugar cookie Contains: gluten, dairy
|11/6 Pull Apart Pizza Bread with Pepperoni, Fruit, and Sweet Treat (chocolate chip cookies)(contains pork)
|$6.50
Pizza dough, marinara sauce, pepperoni, cheese, fruit, chocolate chip cookie Contains: gluten, dairy, pork
More about Stories Coffee Company
SANDWICHES
Stories Coffee Company
11426 Davenport Street, Omaha
|Cookie & Ice Cream
|$4.00