Chicken soup in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve chicken soup
More about Sunny Jim's Tavern
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sunny Jim's Tavern
255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh
|Mexican Chicken Soup
|$4.99
Homemade chicken tortilla soup with a bit of spice and served with fresh made tortilla chips.
More about Mintt Indian Cuisine
Mintt Indian Cuisine
3033 Banksville road, Pittsburgh
|Sweet Corn Chicken Soup
|$4.99
Delicious and creamy corn soup with chicken.
|Hot & Sour Chicken Soup
|$4.99
An exotic soup of chicken with fresh onions, garlic and ginger.
More about Tako
Tako
122 Bakery Square Blvd, Pittsburgh
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$6.00
roasted tomato, avocado, corn, black beans, cilantro, lime, fried tortilla, queso fresco
More about Gussy's Bagels & Deli
Gussy's Bagels & Deli
3606 5th avenue, Oakland
|Cup of Chicken Noodle Soup
|$4.00
|Bowl of Chicken Noodle Soup
|$6.00
|Quart of Chicken Noodle Soup
|$12.00
More about Sushi Too
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Sushi Too
5432 Walnut St, Pittsburgh
|Chicken Katsu Noodle Soup
|$10.00
Miso broth, lo mein and chicken katsu
More about Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel
Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel
1337 Old Freeport Rd., Pittsburgh
|GF chicken noodle soup
|$15.00
white meat, napa, carrot, snow peas, traditional broth, rice noodle
|chicken noodle soup
|$16.00
napa, snow peas, carrot, bean sprout
More about Penn Cove Eatery & The Warren
Penn Cove Eatery & The Warren
245 Seventh Street, Pittsburgh
|Chicken Orzo Soup
|$6.00
Wild Mushroom Blend, Sherry, Cream, Thyme. Sun-dried Tomatoes