Chicken soup in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve chicken soup

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunny Jim's Tavern

255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1401 reviews)
Takeout
Mexican Chicken Soup$4.99
Homemade chicken tortilla soup with a bit of spice and served with fresh made tortilla chips.
More about Sunny Jim's Tavern
Mintt Indian Cuisine image

 

Mintt Indian Cuisine

3033 Banksville road, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (2612 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Corn Chicken Soup$4.99
Delicious and creamy corn soup with chicken.
Hot & Sour Chicken Soup$4.99
An exotic soup of chicken with fresh onions, garlic and ginger.
More about Mintt Indian Cuisine
d9be6f09-d5e2-40c5-93df-4562edd0332a image

 

Tako

122 Bakery Square Blvd, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tortilla Soup$6.00
roasted tomato, avocado, corn, black beans, cilantro, lime, fried tortilla, queso fresco
More about Tako
Gussy's Bagels & Deli image

 

Gussy's Bagels & Deli

3606 5th avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cup of Chicken Noodle Soup$4.00
Bowl of Chicken Noodle Soup$6.00
Quart of Chicken Noodle Soup$12.00
More about Gussy's Bagels & Deli
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Too

5432 Walnut St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (992 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Katsu Noodle Soup$10.00
Miso broth, lo mein and chicken katsu
More about Sushi Too
Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel image

 

Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel

1337 Old Freeport Rd., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF chicken noodle soup$15.00
white meat, napa, carrot, snow peas, traditional broth, rice noodle
chicken noodle soup$16.00
napa, snow peas, carrot, bean sprout
More about Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel
Penn Cove Eatery & The Warren image

 

Penn Cove Eatery & The Warren

245 Seventh Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Orzo Soup$6.00
Wild Mushroom Blend, Sherry, Cream, Thyme. Sun-dried Tomatoes
More about Penn Cove Eatery & The Warren
Pho Ga (Chicken Soup) image

SANDWICHES

Ineffable Cà Phê

3920 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (565 reviews)
Takeout
Pho Ga (Chicken Soup)$12.75
More about Ineffable Cà Phê

