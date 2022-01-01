Fried zucchini in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve fried zucchini
More about Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta
3047 W Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh
|Fried Zucchini
|$9.99
More about Sunny Jim's Tavern
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sunny Jim's Tavern
255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh
|Zucchini Fries
|$7.99
Hand battered and served with choice of marinara or ranch.
More about Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House
307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh
|Fried Zucchini
|$10.95
Breaded Zucchini—Marinara or Horseradish Dipping Sauce
More about Pizza Roma
Pizza Roma
8360 Perry Hwy, Mc Knight
|Fried Zucchini
|$8.00
Served with a side of sauce.
More about The Garden Restaurant
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
The Garden Restaurant
4912 Gardenville Rd, Pittsburgh
|Fried Zucchini
|$4.99
More about Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville
Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville
5147 Butler Street, Pittsburgh
|Zucchini Fries
|$9.00
parmesan / marinara
More about Dive Bar and Grille - South Side
Dive Bar and Grille - South Side
2132 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|Zucchini Fries
|$9.00
parmesan / marinara
More about Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square
Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square
607 S Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh
|Zucchini Fries
|$9.00
parmesan / marinara