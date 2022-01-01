Grilled chicken sandwiches in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sunny Jim's Tavern
255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh
|Buffalo Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce and tomato on a toasted brioche bun.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Chargrilled chicken breast with your choice of cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted brioche seeded bun
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Crack'd Egg
4131 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.99
Grilled Chicken topped with Melted Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato. Served with Chips & Coleslaw.
Pamela’s Diner
60 21st Street, Pittsburgh
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$9.00
Comes w/ choice of side
Cinderlands Warehouse
2601 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh
|Kids Grilled Chicken Sandwich w/Chips
|$7.00
** ALL CHIPS FRIED IN PEANUT OIL ** Lettuce / Dukes Mayo
Coop DeVille
2305 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
mayo, lettuce, pickles with fries
Pamela's Diner
5527 Walnut St, Pittsburgh
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$9.00
Comes w/ choice of side
Walter's BBQ
4501 Butler St, Lawrenceville
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled chicken breast coated in sweet BBQ sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato, and pickle
Industry Public House Lawrenceville
4305 Butler Street, Pittsburgh
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00