Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Pittsburgh

Go
Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunny Jim's Tavern

255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1401 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce and tomato on a toasted brioche bun.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Chargrilled chicken breast with your choice of cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted brioche seeded bun
More about Sunny Jim's Tavern
The Crack'd Egg image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Crack'd Egg

4131 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (1282 reviews)
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.99
Grilled Chicken topped with Melted Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato. Served with Chips & Coleslaw.
More about The Crack'd Egg
Pamela’s Diner image

 

Pamela’s Diner

60 21st Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$9.00
Comes w/ choice of side
More about Pamela’s Diner
Cinderlands Warehouse image

 

Cinderlands Warehouse

2601 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (382 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Grilled Chicken Sandwich w/Chips$7.00
** ALL CHIPS FRIED IN PEANUT OIL ** Lettuce / Dukes Mayo
More about Cinderlands Warehouse
Coop DeVille image

 

Coop DeVille

2305 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.00
mayo, lettuce, pickles with fries
More about Coop DeVille
Pamela's Diner image

 

Pamela's Diner

5527 Walnut St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (315 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$9.00
Comes w/ choice of side
More about Pamela's Diner
Banner pic

 

Walter's BBQ

4501 Butler St, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled chicken breast coated in sweet BBQ sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato, and pickle
More about Walter's BBQ
Industry Public House Lawrenceville image

 

Industry Public House Lawrenceville

4305 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
More about Industry Public House Lawrenceville
Eggs-R-Us image

 

Eggs-R-Us

2350 Noblestown Road, Crafton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.99
6 oz. chicken breast with lettuce and tomato and your choice of cheese on a hoagie bun
More about Eggs-R-Us

Browse other tasty dishes in Pittsburgh

Rangoon

Chips And Salsa

Fried Zucchini

Sweet And Sour Chicken

Tossed Salad

Filet Mignon

Club Sandwiches

Muffins

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Pittsburgh to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Shadyside

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

South Side

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Squirrel Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Strip District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

East Liberty

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Pittsburgh to explore

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Monroeville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (7 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1633 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (154 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (411 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston