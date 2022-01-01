Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve pork belly

Fig & Ash Wood Fire Kitchen image

 

Fig & Ash Wood Fire Kitchen

514 E Ohio St, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Short Rib & Pork Belly Meatloaf$28.00
herb barley risotto | baby carrots | english pea purée | horseradish crème fraîche
More about Fig & Ash Wood Fire Kitchen
Lucha Street Tacos image

 

Lucha Street Tacos

2130 Murray Ave., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Belly Taco$4.25
Cane sugar cured pork belly, lucha slaw, shaved radish, balsamic glaze, topped with crispy onion straws.
More about Lucha Street Tacos
Pulled Pork Belly Steam Buns image

 

Noodlehead

242 S. Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Pork Belly Steam Buns$7.50
2 per order
More about Noodlehead
8e83548f-f694-4d94-9418-373d45bae29d image

SANDWICHES

Ineffable Cà Phê

3920 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (565 reviews)
Takeout
Com Thit Kho (Braised Pork Belly RICE BOWL)$10.25
Banh Mi Thit Kho (Braised Pork Belly SANDWICH)$10.25
More about Ineffable Cà Phê
Dad's Pub & Grub image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dad's Pub & Grub

1050 Brinton Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (316 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Belly Wrap$10.99
More about Dad's Pub & Grub

