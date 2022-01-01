Pork belly in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve pork belly
Fig & Ash Wood Fire Kitchen
514 E Ohio St, Pittsburgh
|Short Rib & Pork Belly Meatloaf
|$28.00
herb barley risotto | baby carrots | english pea purée | horseradish crème fraîche
Lucha Street Tacos
2130 Murray Ave., Pittsburgh
|Pork Belly Taco
|$4.25
Cane sugar cured pork belly, lucha slaw, shaved radish, balsamic glaze, topped with crispy onion straws.
Noodlehead
242 S. Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Pulled Pork Belly Steam Buns
|$7.50
2 per order
SANDWICHES
Ineffable Cà Phê
3920 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh
|Com Thit Kho (Braised Pork Belly RICE BOWL)
|$10.25
|Banh Mi Thit Kho (Braised Pork Belly SANDWICH)
|$10.25