Papaya salad in Portland

PHO • TAPAS • NOODLES
Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
835 SW 2ND AVE, PORTLAND
|Papaya Salad
|$10.00
julienne green papaya, shrimp, peanuts, cilantro, bell peppers, onions, and basil with lime vinaigrette dressing
