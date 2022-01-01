Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Papaya salad in Portland

Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve papaya salad

Item pic

PHO • TAPAS • NOODLES

Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen

835 SW 2ND AVE, PORTLAND

Avg 4.8 (504 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Papaya Salad$10.00
julienne green papaya, shrimp, peanuts, cilantro, bell peppers, onions, and basil with lime vinaigrette dressing
More about Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
Jade Bistro image

 

Jade Bistro

7912 SE 13th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Papaya Salad$12.00
More about Jade Bistro
Item pic

 

Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen - Catering

835 SW 2ND AVENUE, PORTLAND

No reviews yet
Takeout
Papaya Salad$10.00
julienne green papaya, shrimp, peanuts, cilantro, bell peppers, onions, and basil with lime vinaigrette dressing
More about Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen - Catering
Esan Thai image

NOODLES

Esan Thai - SE Division

3003 SE Division Street, Portland

Avg 4.6 (572 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
A25. Som Tum (Papaya Salad)$14.00
Thai salad of shredded green papaya and tomatoes, hand mashed in a traditional mortar and pestle dressed with fish sauce and fresh lime juice.
More about Esan Thai - SE Division

