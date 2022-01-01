Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate croissants in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

Item pic

 

Sub Rosa Bakery

620 N 25th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate + Fruit Croissant$4.70
Our pain au chocolat with fresh seasonal fruits from Agriberry Farms inside. Please call to hear what's on offer this week!
Chocolate Almond Croissant$5.20
What happens when you take our almond croissant and add chocolate? A winning combination!
More about Sub Rosa Bakery
Coco + Hazel image

 

Coco + Hazel - · Bon Air

2733 McRae Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Hazelnut Croissant$3.75
More about Coco + Hazel - · Bon Air
Item pic

 

The Urban Farmhouse Market & Cafe - Shockoe Slip

1217 E. Cary St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$3.55
More about The Urban Farmhouse Market & Cafe - Shockoe Slip

