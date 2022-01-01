Chocolate croissants in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
More about Sub Rosa Bakery
Sub Rosa Bakery
620 N 25th St, Richmond
|Chocolate + Fruit Croissant
|$4.70
Our pain au chocolat with fresh seasonal fruits from Agriberry Farms inside. Please call to hear what's on offer this week!
|Chocolate Almond Croissant
|$5.20
What happens when you take our almond croissant and add chocolate? A winning combination!
More about Coco + Hazel - · Bon Air
Coco + Hazel - · Bon Air
2733 McRae Road, Richmond
|Chocolate Hazelnut Croissant
|$3.75