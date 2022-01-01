Falafel wraps in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve falafel wraps
Brewer’s Cafe
1012 Hull St Rd, Richmond
|Falafel Wrap
|$9.00
Deep fried falafel, roasted red peppers, cucumbers, feta, tomatoes, tzatziki sauce, banana peppers, wraped in a warm pita
PIZZA • TAPAS
Bar Solita
123 W. Broad Street, Richmond
|Falafel Pita Wrap
|$9.00
housemade falafel, tzatziki , arugula + spicy tahini sauce wrapped in a warm pita
Opa Food Truck
Richmond Va, Richmond
|Falafel Pita Wrap
|$9.00
Falafel | Lettuce | Tomatoes | Tahini | Wrapped in a Pita
Sticks Kebob Shop- Willow Lawn
1700 Willow Lawn Drive, Henrico
|Wrap - Falafel
|$8.95
"Falafel Wrap - choose a sauce.
With lettuce and tomato."