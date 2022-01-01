Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Falafel wraps in Richmond

Go
Richmond restaurants
Toast

Richmond restaurants that serve falafel wraps

Brewer’s Cafe image

 

Brewer’s Cafe

1012 Hull St Rd, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Falafel Wrap$9.00
Deep fried falafel, roasted red peppers, cucumbers, feta, tomatoes, tzatziki sauce, banana peppers, wraped in a warm pita
More about Brewer’s Cafe
Bar Solita image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Bar Solita

123 W. Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (728 reviews)
Takeout
Falafel Pita Wrap$9.00
housemade falafel, tzatziki , arugula + spicy tahini sauce wrapped in a warm pita
More about Bar Solita
Falafel Pita Wrap image

 

Opa Food Truck

Richmond Va, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Falafel Pita Wrap$9.00
Falafel | Lettuce | Tomatoes | Tahini | Wrapped in a Pita
More about Opa Food Truck
Item pic

 

Sticks Kebob Shop- Willow Lawn

1700 Willow Lawn Drive, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wrap - Falafel$8.95
"Falafel Wrap - choose a sauce.
With lettuce and tomato."
More about Sticks Kebob Shop- Willow Lawn
Falafel Wrap (V) image

 

Manchester's Table

201 W 7th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Falafel Wrap (V)$10.00
Fried chickpea patties, tomato, cucumber, red onion, avocado, greens, tahini sauce wrapped in a tortilla with mixed greens. (V)
More about Manchester's Table

Browse other tasty dishes in Richmond

Tostadas

Fried Rice

Teriyaki Chicken

Avocado Salad

Carne Asada

Cookies

Pretzels

Goat Curry

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Richmond to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

The Fan

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Scott's Addition

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Church Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Shockoe Bottom

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Carytown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southern Fan

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jackson Ward

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Near West End

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Richmond to explore

Henrico

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston