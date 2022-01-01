Milkshakes in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve milkshakes
Brewer’s Cafe
1012 Hull St Rd, Richmond
|Brewer's Milkshake
|$6.50
Build your own milkshake with our waffle toppings!!!
HAMBURGERS • DONUTS
Sugar Shack - Lombardy
1001 N LOMBARDY ST, RICHMOND
|Milkshake
|$5.19
|Vegan Milkshake
|$6.89
Coco + Hazel
2733 McRae Road, Richmond
|Milkshake
|$8.00
20 oz. Milkshake with Your Choice of Ice Cream Flavor Blended with Milk
Boulevard Burger
1300 N. Boulevard, Richmond
|Coffee Milkshake
|$6.00
We are unable to make Vegan milkshakes for the unforeseeable future. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.