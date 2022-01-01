Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Milkshakes in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve milkshakes

Brewer’s Cafe image

 

Brewer’s Cafe

1012 Hull St Rd, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brewer's Milkshake$6.50
Build your own milkshake with our waffle toppings!!!
More about Brewer’s Cafe
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

Sugar Shack - Lombardy

1001 N LOMBARDY ST, RICHMOND

Avg 4.5 (1371 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Milkshake$5.19
Vegan Milkshake$6.89
More about Sugar Shack - Lombardy
Coco + Hazel image

 

Coco + Hazel

2733 McRae Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Milkshake$8.00
20 oz. Milkshake with Your Choice of Ice Cream Flavor Blended with Milk
More about Coco + Hazel
Boulevard Burger image

 

Boulevard Burger

1300 N. Boulevard, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coffee Milkshake$6.00
We are unable to make Vegan milkshakes for the unforeseeable future. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
More about Boulevard Burger
Item pic

 

Sugar Shack

1931 Huguenot Rd, North Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Milkshake$6.49
2 Vegan Milkshakes
Milkshake$5.19
More about Sugar Shack

