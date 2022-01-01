Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taquitos in Richmond

Go
Richmond restaurants
Toast

Richmond restaurants that serve taquitos

Pepe's image

 

Pepe's

9550 Midlothian Tnpk, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taquitos$2.95
Your choice of beef or chicken
Taquitos Mexicanos$10.00
Four deep fried rolled cam tortillas, stuffed 2 chicken and 2 beef, served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream and tomato.
More about Pepe's
Banner pic

 

Conejo Westhampton - 5820 Patterson Avenue, Suite 103

5820 Patterson Avenue, Suite 103, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taquitos$0.00
3 crispy corn tortillas topped with queso fresco, lettuce, tomatillo avocado salsa, crema - your choice of braised beef or roasted potato (gf) CONTAINS: DAIRY
More about Conejo Westhampton - 5820 Patterson Avenue, Suite 103
Kahlos Taqueria & Bar image

 

Kahlos Taqueria & Bar

718 N 23rd St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Taquitos Dorados$8.50
Rolled and friend corn tortilla filled with chicken or potato topped with sour cream, green salsa and cotija cheese. A side of lettuce, avocado and tomato.
More about Kahlos Taqueria & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Richmond

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Caesar Salad

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Sandwiches

Fajitas

Cake Shakes

Cheeseburgers

Mac And Cheese

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Richmond to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

The Fan

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Scott's Addition

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Church Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Shockoe Bottom

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Carytown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southern Fan

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jackson Ward

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Near West End

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Richmond to explore

Henrico

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (104 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (655 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (317 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (564 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1686 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston