Taquitos in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve taquitos
Pepe's
9550 Midlothian Tnpk, Richmond
|Taquitos
|$2.95
Your choice of beef or chicken
|Taquitos Mexicanos
|$10.00
Four deep fried rolled cam tortillas, stuffed 2 chicken and 2 beef, served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream and tomato.
Conejo Westhampton - 5820 Patterson Avenue, Suite 103
5820 Patterson Avenue, Suite 103, Richmond
|Taquitos
|$0.00
3 crispy corn tortillas topped with queso fresco, lettuce, tomatillo avocado salsa, crema - your choice of braised beef or roasted potato (gf) CONTAINS: DAIRY