Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp quesadillas in Richmond

Go
Richmond restaurants
Toast

Richmond restaurants that serve shrimp quesadillas

Main pic

 

Grilled Meats & Treats Restaurant - 200 E. Main Street

200 E. Main Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Quesadilla$13.00
Flour tortilla filled with cheese and shrimp drizzled with chipotle sauce. Comes with sour cream and salsa.
More about Grilled Meats & Treats Restaurant - 200 E. Main Street
Barrio Taqueria + Tequila image

TACOS

Barrio Taqueria + Tequila

2229 West Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (688 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Quesadilla$14.90
More about Barrio Taqueria + Tequila
Grilled Meats & Treats image

 

Grilled Meats and Treats

Richmond, Virginia, Richmond

Avg 4.8 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Quesadilla$13.00
Flour tortilla filled with cheese and shrimp drizzled with chipotle sauce. Comes with sour cream and salsa.
Crab,Shrimp, Steak Quesadilla$18.00
More about Grilled Meats and Treats
Jamaica House Restaurant image

SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN

Jamaica House Restaurant

416 West Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (1217 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Quesadilla$9.00
More about Jamaica House Restaurant
Carena's Jamaican Grille image

 

Carena's Jamaican Grille

7102-1 Midlothian Tpke, North Chesterfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Quesadilla$9.00
More about Carena's Jamaican Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Richmond

Caesar Salad

Mahi Mahi

Pork Dumplings

Meatball Subs

Chicken Fajitas

Black Bean Burgers

Pretzels

Chai Lattes

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Richmond to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

The Fan

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Scott's Addition

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Church Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Shockoe Bottom

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Carytown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southern Fan

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jackson Ward

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Near West End

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Richmond to explore

Henrico

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (142 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (340 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (607 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1808 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (288 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston