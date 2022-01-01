Shrimp quesadillas in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve shrimp quesadillas
Grilled Meats & Treats Restaurant - 200 E. Main Street
200 E. Main Street, Richmond
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$13.00
Flour tortilla filled with cheese and shrimp drizzled with chipotle sauce. Comes with sour cream and salsa.

Barrio Taqueria + Tequila
2229 West Main St, Richmond
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$14.90
|Crab,Shrimp, Steak Quesadilla
|$18.00

Jamaica House Restaurant
416 West Broad Street, Richmond
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$9.00