Salmon sandwiches in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve salmon sandwiches

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Public House - Church Hill, RVA

418A N 25th St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Sandwich$17.00
Blackened salmon with lemon garlic aioli, fresh arugula & tomato on a toasted telera roll with choice of side
Southern Kitchen TakeOut/The Deuce - 119 East Leigh St

119 East Leigh St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Cake Sandwich$18.00
Fresh wild caught home made salmon cakes served on brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes and topped with our homemade chipotle aioli.
Southern Kitchen - RVA - 541 N 2nd St

541 N 2nd St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Cake Sandwich$18.00
Fresh wild caught home made salmon cakes served on brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes and topped with our homemade chipotle aioli.
