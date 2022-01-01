Carne asada in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve carne asada
More about Mission Taco Joint
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Mission Taco Joint
908 LAFAYETTE AVE, ST. LOUIS
|Carne Asada
|$3.95
Wood-fire grilled flank steak, baby arugula, queso fresco, and avocado serrano sauce , on a corn tortilla (Gulten Free)
|Carne Asada Torta
|$11.00
|Carne Asada Fries
|$12.00
Wood-fire grilled flank steak, chile crusted potato fries, and Chihuahua cheese; topped with guacamole, crema, and pico de gallo
More about Mission Taco Joint
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Mission Taco Joint
398 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis
|Carne Asada Torta
|$11.00
|Carne Asada
|$3.95
Wood-fire grilled flank steak, baby arugula, queso fresco, and avocado serrano sauce , on a corn tortilla (Gulten Free)
|Carne Asada Fries
|$12.00
Wood-fire grilled flank steak, chile crusted potato fries, and Chihuahua cheese; topped with guacamole, crema, and pico de gallo
More about Sunny's Cantina
Sunny's Cantina
6655 Manchester Avenue, Saint Louis
|Sunny's Carne Asada Fries
|$11.99
Loaded fries with marinated carne asada, queso, sour creme, guacamole, pico and cilantro
All on-line orders will come with everything on the side, to help preserve freshness
|Chimichanga Carne Asada
|$14.99
Fried tortilla stuffed with bell peppers, onions and refried beans, served on a bed of lettuce, covered in queso and topped with sour cream and guacamole
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$4.00
Grilled steak, pickled onions, Honduran slaw, salsa verde, cotija cheese and fresh cilantro
More about Mission Taco Joint
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Mission Taco Joint
6235 Delmar Blvd, ST. LOUIS
|Carne Asada
|$3.95
Wood-fire grilled flank steak, baby arugula, queso fresco, and avocado serrano sauce , on a corn tortilla (Gulten Free)
|Carne Asada Torta
|$11.00
|Carne Asada Fries
|$12.00
Wood-fire grilled flank steak, chile crusted potato fries, and Chihuahua cheese; topped with guacamole, crema, and pico de gallo
More about Amigos Cantina
SEAFOOD
Amigos Cantina
120 W Jefferson Ave, Kirkwood
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$12.99
Sliced marinated steak with white onion, Queso Fresco, cilantro and our spicy avocado cream sauce.
More about Mission Taco Joint
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Mission Taco Joint
105 E JEFFERSON, KIRKWOOD
|Carne Asada
|$3.95
Wood-fire grilled flank steak, baby arugula, queso fresco, and avocado serrano sauce , on a corn tortilla (Gulten Free)
|Carne Asada Torta
|$11.00
|Carne Asada Fries
|$12.00
Wood-fire grilled flank steak, chile crusted potato fries, and Chihuahua cheese; topped with guacamole, crema, and pico de gallo