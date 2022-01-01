Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Saint Louis restaurants that serve carne asada

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mission Taco Joint

908 LAFAYETTE AVE, ST. LOUIS

Avg 4.5 (4552 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada$3.95
Wood-fire grilled flank steak, baby arugula, queso fresco, and avocado serrano sauce , on a corn tortilla (Gulten Free)
Carne Asada Torta$11.00
Carne Asada Fries$12.00
Wood-fire grilled flank steak, chile crusted potato fries, and Chihuahua cheese; topped with guacamole, crema, and pico de gallo
More about Mission Taco Joint
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mission Taco Joint

398 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis

Avg 4.5 (2000 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Torta$11.00
Carne Asada$3.95
Wood-fire grilled flank steak, baby arugula, queso fresco, and avocado serrano sauce , on a corn tortilla (Gulten Free)
Carne Asada Fries$12.00
Wood-fire grilled flank steak, chile crusted potato fries, and Chihuahua cheese; topped with guacamole, crema, and pico de gallo
More about Mission Taco Joint
Sunny's Cantina

6655 Manchester Avenue, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sunny's Carne Asada Fries$11.99
Loaded fries with marinated carne asada, queso, sour creme, guacamole, pico and cilantro
All on-line orders will come with everything on the side, to help preserve freshness
Chimichanga Carne Asada$14.99
Fried tortilla stuffed with bell peppers, onions and refried beans, served on a bed of lettuce, covered in queso and topped with sour cream and guacamole
Carne Asada Tacos$4.00
Grilled steak, pickled onions, Honduran slaw, salsa verde, cotija cheese and fresh cilantro
More about Sunny's Cantina
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mission Taco Joint

6235 Delmar Blvd, ST. LOUIS

Avg 4.5 (6647 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada$3.95
Wood-fire grilled flank steak, baby arugula, queso fresco, and avocado serrano sauce , on a corn tortilla (Gulten Free)
Carne Asada Torta$11.00
Carne Asada Fries$12.00
Wood-fire grilled flank steak, chile crusted potato fries, and Chihuahua cheese; topped with guacamole, crema, and pico de gallo
More about Mission Taco Joint
SEAFOOD

Amigos Cantina

120 W Jefferson Ave, Kirkwood

Avg 4.2 (673 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Tacos$12.99
Sliced marinated steak with white onion, Queso Fresco, cilantro and our spicy avocado cream sauce.
More about Amigos Cantina
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mission Taco Joint

105 E JEFFERSON, KIRKWOOD

Avg 4.7 (985 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada$3.95
Wood-fire grilled flank steak, baby arugula, queso fresco, and avocado serrano sauce , on a corn tortilla (Gulten Free)
Carne Asada Torta$11.00
Carne Asada Fries$12.00
Wood-fire grilled flank steak, chile crusted potato fries, and Chihuahua cheese; topped with guacamole, crema, and pico de gallo
More about Mission Taco Joint

