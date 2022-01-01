Taco pizza in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve taco pizza
Peel Wood Fired Pizza
208 South Meramec Avenue, Clayton
|Vegan Taco Pizza
|$19.00
taco seasoned quinoa, vegan mozzarella, garlic olive oil, lettuce, pico de gallo, southwest crema
Pizza Champ
2657 Lyle Avenue, Maplewood
|TACO PIZZA
|$28.00
ground beef, taco sauce, serrano cream, onion, tomato, shredded lettuce, tortilla strips
Bootleggin 3rd Gear
1601 Sublette Ave, Saint Louis
|Taco Pizza
|$13.00
12 inch thin crust pizza with chipotle sauce, STL style and cheddar jack cheeses, Majica chili rubbed ground brisket, onion, and tomato. Topped with shredded lettuce and sour cream.
Frida's
622 North and South Rd., St. Louis
|Taco Pizza
|$14.00
MMMMMMM...Our taco pizza is back. Our signature sunflower taco meat, crimini mushrooms, red pepper, red onion & cheddar jack topped with romaine, tomato & avocado. Served with pico and crema. Vegan pizzas will automatically get vegan crema. 12"