Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco pizza in Saint Louis

Go
Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve taco pizza

Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Peel Wood Fired Pizza

208 South Meramec Avenue, Clayton

Avg 4.6 (2558 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Taco Pizza$19.00
taco seasoned quinoa, vegan mozzarella, garlic olive oil, lettuce, pico de gallo, southwest crema
More about Peel Wood Fired Pizza
Item pic

 

Pizza Champ

2657 Lyle Avenue, Maplewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TACO PIZZA$28.00
ground beef, taco sauce, serrano cream, onion, tomato, shredded lettuce, tortilla strips
More about Pizza Champ
Item pic

 

Bootleggin 3rd Gear

1601 Sublette Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Pizza$13.00
12 inch thin crust pizza with chipotle sauce, STL style and cheddar jack cheeses, Majica chili rubbed ground brisket, onion, and tomato. Topped with shredded lettuce and sour cream.
More about Bootleggin 3rd Gear
Milo's Bocce Garden image

 

Milo's Bocce Garden

5201 Wilson, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
14" Taco Pizza (O)$18.25
More about Milo's Bocce Garden
Item pic

 

Frida's

622 North and South Rd., St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Pizza$14.00
MMMMMMM...Our taco pizza is back. Our signature sunflower taco meat, crimini mushrooms, red pepper, red onion & cheddar jack topped with romaine, tomato & avocado. Served with pico and crema. Vegan pizzas will automatically get vegan crema. 12"
More about Frida's

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Louis

Migas

Rigatoni

Country Fried Steaks

Steak Salad

Ball Soup

Pecan Pies

Baby Back Ribs

Quesadillas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Louis to explore

Central West End

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Midtown

No reviews yet

The Loop

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview

No reviews yet

Soulard

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

The Hill

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Forest Park Southeast

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Saint Louis to explore

Saint Charles

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Edwardsville

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

Ballwin

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Alton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Belleville

No reviews yet

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (534 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (209 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston