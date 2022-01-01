Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy beef in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve crispy beef

Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina image

 

Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina

910 S Alamo Street, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Taco Plate Beef (2)$12.25
Crispy Beef Taco (1)$4.25
Tacos a la Rosrio's Beef (Crispy Tacos) (3)$10.95
Crisp corn tacos filled with your choice of beef, chicken, or guacamole. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, finely chopped onion and cilantro. Served with salsa molcajete.
More about Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina
Martha's Mexican Grill image

 

Martha's Mexican Grill

5822 Babcock Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Single Crispy Beef Taco$2.29
More about Martha's Mexican Grill
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant

2838 N Loop 1604 E., San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
(1) Crispy Taco Beef$2.75
More about El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine

5800 Broadway St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Crispy Beef Taco$7.95
One crispy beef taco served with Spanish rice and refried beans
More about Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine

