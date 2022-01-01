Crispy beef in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve crispy beef
Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina
910 S Alamo Street, San Antonio
|Crispy Taco Plate Beef (2)
|$12.25
|Crispy Beef Taco (1)
|$4.25
|Tacos a la Rosrio's Beef (Crispy Tacos) (3)
|$10.95
Crisp corn tacos filled with your choice of beef, chicken, or guacamole. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, finely chopped onion and cilantro. Served with salsa molcajete.
Martha's Mexican Grill
5822 Babcock Road, San Antonio
|Single Crispy Beef Taco
|$2.29
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant
2838 N Loop 1604 E., San Antonio
|(1) Crispy Taco Beef
|$2.75