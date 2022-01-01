Ham sandwiches in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve ham sandwiches
More about Lucky's Lunch Counter
Lucky's Lunch Counter
338 7th Avenue, San Diego
|Ham Sandwich
|$13.25
Served on your choice of: Rye, Whole Wheat, Sourdough or White Bread. Comes with shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, mustard. Includes side of dill pickle spear and choice of: Fries, Housemade Coleslaw, Potato Salad, Soup or Golden Kettle Chips
More about Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego
|HALF HAM N CHEESE SANDWICH
|$8.50
|HAM AND CHEESE SANDWICH
|$9.60
HAM, PROVOLONE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, OIL AND OREGANO ON A 9 INCH ITALIAN ROLL