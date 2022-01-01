Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ham sandwiches in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve ham sandwiches

Lucky's Lunch Counter

338 7th Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ham Sandwich$13.25
Served on your choice of: Rye, Whole Wheat, Sourdough or White Bread. Comes with shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, mustard. Includes side of dill pickle spear and choice of: Fries, Housemade Coleslaw, Potato Salad, Soup or Golden Kettle Chips
More about Lucky's Lunch Counter
Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa image

 

Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa

-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
HALF HAM N CHEESE SANDWICH$8.50
HAM AND CHEESE SANDWICH$9.60
HAM, PROVOLONE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, OIL AND OREGANO ON A 9 INCH ITALIAN ROLL
More about Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
The Trails image

SANDWICHES

The Trails

7389 JACKSON DR, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2640 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid's 1/2 Ham or Turkey Sandwich$6.00
More about The Trails

