Shrimp burritos in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve shrimp burritos
Sombrero Mexican Food
7740 Copley Park Place, San Diego
|Shrimp Burrito
|$10.89
Sautéed shrimp in salsa ranchera with rice and cheese
Sombrero Mexican Food
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108, San Diego
|Shrimp Burrito
|$10.89
Sautéed shrimp in salsa ranchera with rice and cheese
Sombrero Mexican Food
11040 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego
|Shrimp Burrito
|$10.89
Sautéed shrimp in salsa ranchera with rice and cheese
Karina’s Ceviches & More
3731-B India Street, San Diego
|Shrimp Burrito
|$14.00
with spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo
The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole
1065 4th Avenue, San Diego
|SHRIMP BURRITO
|$18.00
Blackened shrimp, jalapeño cream sauce, jasmine rice, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and shredded cheese
Served with a side of chips and black beans
La Puerta
4020 Goldfinch St, San Diego
|Ranchero Shrimp Burrito
|$17.00
Shrimp, Ranchero Sauce, Jack Cheese, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Crema served with Salsa La Puerta, toreado, lime, pickled onions
Sombrero Mexican Food
12090 Scripps Summit Drive,, San Diego
|Shrimp Burrito
|$10.89
Sautéed shrimp in salsa ranchera with rice and cheese
Sombrero Mexican Food
6178 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego
|Shrimp Burrito
|$10.89
Sautéed shrimp in salsa ranchera with rice and cheese
El Paisa
840 s 47th St, San Diego
|Shrimp Burrito
|$10.50
SHRIMP, RICE, CHEESE, SOUR CREAM