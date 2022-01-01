Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp burritos in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve shrimp burritos

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

7740 Copley Park Place, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (967 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Burrito$10.89
Sautéed shrimp in salsa ranchera with rice and cheese
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (7801 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Burrito$10.89
Sautéed shrimp in salsa ranchera with rice and cheese
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

11040 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (5722 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Burrito$10.89
Sautéed shrimp in salsa ranchera with rice and cheese
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Consumer pic

 

Coastal Cantina

431 E St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Burrito$19.00
More about Coastal Cantina
Karina’s Ceviches & More image

 

Karina’s Ceviches & More

3731-B India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Burrito$14.00
with spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo
More about Karina’s Ceviches & More
The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole image

SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole

1065 4th Avenue, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (965 reviews)
Takeout
SHRIMP BURRITO$18.00
Blackened shrimp, jalapeño cream sauce, jasmine rice, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and shredded cheese
Served with a side of chips and black beans
More about The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole
Item pic

 

La Puerta

4020 Goldfinch St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ranchero Shrimp Burrito$17.00
Shrimp, Ranchero Sauce, Jack Cheese, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Crema served with Salsa La Puerta, toreado, lime, pickled onions
More about La Puerta
Item pic

 

Sombrero Mexican Food

12090 Scripps Summit Drive,, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Burrito$10.89
Sautéed shrimp in salsa ranchera with rice and cheese
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

6178 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (7990 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Burrito$10.89
Sautéed shrimp in salsa ranchera with rice and cheese
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Restaurant banner

 

El Paisa

840 s 47th St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Burrito$10.50
SHRIMP, RICE, CHEESE, SOUR CREAM
More about El Paisa
Restaurant banner

BURRITOS • TACOS

Don Tommy’s

4145 Voltaire St, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Burrito$13.50
More about Don Tommy’s

