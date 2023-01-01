Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried rice in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve chicken fried rice

Item pic

 

Soi OB-Thai Street Food - 1916 Cable St

1916 Cable St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
THAI FRIED CHICKEN WITH SOI CURRY RICE$14.95
Crispy Thai Fried Chicken, Stir Fried Jasmine Rice with Coconut Milk, and Curry Powder. Served with a side of tofu/vegetable soup, and our house dipping sauce
More about Soi OB-Thai Street Food - 1916 Cable St
Item pic

 

Tajima Ramen-College Heights

6061 El Cajon blvd #2, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Chashu Fried Rice$11.00
Chicken Chashu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Sesame Seeds, and grilled Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.
More about Tajima Ramen-College Heights
05d6a0bd-21a6-4175-b068-953228f9485d image

 

Tajima Ramen-East Village

901 E Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Chashu Fried Rice$11.00
Chicken Chashu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Sesame Seeds, and grilled Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.
More about Tajima Ramen-East Village
Item pic

 

Tajima Ramen-North Park

3015 Adams Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Chashu Fried Rice$11.00
Chicken Chashu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Sesame Seeds, and Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.
More about Tajima Ramen-North Park
Consumer pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

RB Sushi Rancho Bernardo

16405 Bernardo Center Dr., San Diego

Avg 3.5 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fried Rice Appetizer$5.95
Bowl of chicken fried rice.
Chicken Fried Rice Entree$9.95
More about RB Sushi Rancho Bernardo
Item pic

 

Tajima Izakaya-Mercury

4411 Mercury St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Chashu Fried Rice$11.00
Chicken Chashu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Sesame Seeds, and grilled Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.
More about Tajima Izakaya-Mercury
Main pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Nirwana - San Diego

8242 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego

Avg 3.6 (65 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken 65 Fried Rice$16.00
More about Nirwana - San Diego
Consumer pic

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Saffron Thai

3731 India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Healthy Fried Rice (Chicken)$14.00
Red organic rice stir-fried with kale, ginger and onion. Topped with cilantro and lime. GF
Fried Rice (Chicken)$14.00
Jasmine rice stir-fried with egg, carrots, peas, corn, onion, celery, gluten free soy sauce, our housemade tomato sauce. Topped with cilantro and lime. GF
Stir-Fried Vegetables w/ Chicken & Rice$15.00
A healthy blend of seasonal vegetables comprised of green beans, zucchini, mushrooms, broccoli, mustard greens, and carrots sautéed in our gluten free-soy sauce and sesame oil, served with Jasmine White. GF, Spicy option available
More about Saffron Thai
BG pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Auti Sushi

5943 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego

Avg 4.7 (195 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fried Rice Entree$9.95
Chicken Fried Rice App$5.95
Bowl of chicken fried rice.
More about Auti Sushi
TAKA Sushi image

 

Taka Sushi - San Diego

555 5th Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN fried rice$20.00
More about Taka Sushi - San Diego
Item pic

 

Tajima Ramen House-Convoy

4681 Convoy St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Chashu Fried Rice$11.00
Chicken Chashu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Sesame Seeds, and grilled Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.
More about Tajima Ramen House-Convoy
Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Ajisen Ramen - San Diego

7398 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (1119 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
103) Curry Rice w/ Fried Chicken 咖哩炸雞飯$15.25
More about Ajisen Ramen - San Diego
Tanuki Sake Bar image

 

Tanuki Sake Bar

4191 ADAMS AVE, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fried Rice$10.00
More about Tanuki Sake Bar
Item pic

 

Cross Street Chicken and Beer

4403 Convoy St., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fried Rice$13.25
White Rice Fried with Fresh Garlic, Peas, Carrots, Onions and then topped with a Fried Egg and Served with our Signature, Hand Battered, Popcorn Chicken.
More about Cross Street Chicken and Beer
72Fifty image

 

72Fifty - Mesa College

7250 Mesa Commons, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken and Vegetable Stir-Fry with Jasmine Rice$8.50
More about 72Fifty - Mesa College
Item pic

 

Cross Street Chicken and Beer Delmar

12955 El Camino Real, Suite G2, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fried Rice$13.00
White Rice Fried with Fresh Garlic, Peas, Carrots, Onions and then topped with a Fried Egg and Served with our Signature, Hand Battered, Popcorn Chicken.
Chicken Fried Rice (Half tray)-5$65.00
More about Cross Street Chicken and Beer Delmar

