Chicken fried rice in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
More about Soi OB-Thai Street Food - 1916 Cable St
Soi OB-Thai Street Food - 1916 Cable St
1916 Cable St, San Diego
|THAI FRIED CHICKEN WITH SOI CURRY RICE
|$14.95
Crispy Thai Fried Chicken, Stir Fried Jasmine Rice with Coconut Milk, and Curry Powder. Served with a side of tofu/vegetable soup, and our house dipping sauce
More about Tajima Ramen-College Heights
Tajima Ramen-College Heights
6061 El Cajon blvd #2, San Diego
|Chicken Chashu Fried Rice
|$11.00
Chicken Chashu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Sesame Seeds, and grilled Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.
More about Tajima Ramen-East Village
Tajima Ramen-East Village
901 E Street, San Diego
|Chicken Chashu Fried Rice
|$11.00
Chicken Chashu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Sesame Seeds, and grilled Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.
More about Tajima Ramen-North Park
Tajima Ramen-North Park
3015 Adams Ave, San Diego
|Chicken Chashu Fried Rice
|$11.00
Chicken Chashu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Sesame Seeds, and Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.
More about RB Sushi Rancho Bernardo
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
RB Sushi Rancho Bernardo
16405 Bernardo Center Dr., San Diego
|Chicken Fried Rice Appetizer
|$5.95
Bowl of chicken fried rice.
|Chicken Fried Rice Entree
|$9.95
More about Tajima Izakaya-Mercury
Tajima Izakaya-Mercury
4411 Mercury St, San Diego
|Chicken Chashu Fried Rice
|$11.00
Chicken Chashu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Sesame Seeds, and grilled Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.
More about Nirwana - San Diego
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Nirwana - San Diego
8242 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|Chicken 65 Fried Rice
|$16.00
More about Saffron Thai
NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Saffron Thai
3731 India Street, San Diego
|Healthy Fried Rice (Chicken)
|$14.00
Red organic rice stir-fried with kale, ginger and onion. Topped with cilantro and lime. GF
|Fried Rice (Chicken)
|$14.00
Jasmine rice stir-fried with egg, carrots, peas, corn, onion, celery, gluten free soy sauce, our housemade tomato sauce. Topped with cilantro and lime. GF
|Stir-Fried Vegetables w/ Chicken & Rice
|$15.00
A healthy blend of seasonal vegetables comprised of green beans, zucchini, mushrooms, broccoli, mustard greens, and carrots sautéed in our gluten free-soy sauce and sesame oil, served with Jasmine White. GF, Spicy option available
More about Auti Sushi
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Auti Sushi
5943 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego
|Chicken Fried Rice Entree
|$9.95
|Chicken Fried Rice App
|$5.95
Bowl of chicken fried rice.
More about Taka Sushi - San Diego
Taka Sushi - San Diego
555 5th Ave, San Diego
|CHICKEN fried rice
|$20.00
More about Tajima Ramen House-Convoy
Tajima Ramen House-Convoy
4681 Convoy St, San Diego
|Chicken Chashu Fried Rice
|$11.00
Chicken Chashu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Sesame Seeds, and grilled Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.
More about Ajisen Ramen - San Diego
RAMEN • NOODLES
Ajisen Ramen - San Diego
7398 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|103) Curry Rice w/ Fried Chicken 咖哩炸雞飯
|$15.25
More about Cross Street Chicken and Beer
Cross Street Chicken and Beer
4403 Convoy St., San Diego
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$13.25
White Rice Fried with Fresh Garlic, Peas, Carrots, Onions and then topped with a Fried Egg and Served with our Signature, Hand Battered, Popcorn Chicken.
More about 72Fifty - Mesa College
72Fifty - Mesa College
7250 Mesa Commons, San Diego
|Chicken and Vegetable Stir-Fry with Jasmine Rice
|$8.50
More about Cross Street Chicken and Beer Delmar
Cross Street Chicken and Beer Delmar
12955 El Camino Real, Suite G2, San Diego
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$13.00
White Rice Fried with Fresh Garlic, Peas, Carrots, Onions and then topped with a Fried Egg and Served with our Signature, Hand Battered, Popcorn Chicken.
|Chicken Fried Rice (Half tray)-5
|$65.00