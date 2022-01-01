Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sundaes in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve sundaes

The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • GRILL • WAFFLES

The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot

1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (4523 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
The Waffle Spot Sundae
More about The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
Item pic

 

Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine

9975 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste G-1, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MANGO STICKY RICE SUNDAE$10.00
More about Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine
Item pic

 

Urge American Gastropub

16761 Bernardo Center Dr M1, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (253 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ice Cream Sundae$4.00
Vanilla Ice Cream | Whipped Cream | Chocolate Syrup
More about Urge American Gastropub
Item pic

NOODLES

Fortunate Son

2943 Adams Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1094 reviews)
Takeout
SESAME SUNDAE$5.99
Soft Serve. Toasted Black Sesame. Sesame Oil. Yuzu White Chocolate.
More about Fortunate Son

