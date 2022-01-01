Drunken noodles in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve drunken noodles
Aaharn at University City
3324 Governor Drive, San Diego
|Drunken Noodles
|$11.00
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with garlic, egg, fresh chili, onion, bell pepper and basil
NOODLES
Harborside Cuisine
2844 Main St. Unit B, San Diego
|Drunken Noodles
|$11.99
Flat rice noodles, eggs,bell peppers, onions, Chinese broccoli, tomatoes, carrots and thai basil.
The Asian Bistro
414 University Ave, San Diego
|DRUNKEN NOODLES
OUR MOST POPULAR WIDE RICE NOODLES WOK FRIED IN A MIXTURE OF GARLIC, ONION, EGG, BELL PEPPERS & BASIL.
CAN BE V|VEG|GF
NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Saffron Thai
3731 India Street, San Diego
|Drunken Noodles (Vegetarian)
|$14.00
Chili paste sautéed with wide rice noodles, mustard greens, broccoli, mushrooms, zucchini, green beans, Thai basil, crispy shallots. Veg, GF option available, Spicy
|Drunken Noodles (Chicken)
|$14.50
Chili paste sautéed with wide rice noodles, mustard greens, broccoli, mushrooms, zucchini, green beans, Thai basil, crispy shallots. GF option available, Spicy
|Drunken Noodles (Beef)
|$15.75
Chili paste sautéed with wide rice noodles, mustard greens, broccoli, mushrooms, zucchini, green beans, Thai basil, crispy shallots. GF option available, Spicy
KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)
12841 El Camino Real, San Diego
|Spicy Noodle (Drunken Noodle)
|$15.95
Our most popular wide rice noodle sautéed in a mixture of garlic, chili, onion, fresh basil, bell pepper and egg.