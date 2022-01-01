Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Drunken noodles in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve drunken noodles

Aaharn at University City image

 

Aaharn at University City

3324 Governor Drive, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Drunken Noodles$11.00
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with garlic, egg, fresh chili, onion, bell pepper and basil
More about Aaharn at University City
Drunken Noodles image

NOODLES

Harborside Cuisine

2844 Main St. Unit B, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (162 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Drunken Noodles$11.99
Flat rice noodles, eggs,bell peppers, onions, Chinese broccoli, tomatoes, carrots and thai basil.
More about Harborside Cuisine
Wokou Ramen - PB image

 

Wokou Ramen - PB

3801 Ingraham St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Drunken Noodles$16.00
More about Wokou Ramen - PB
DRUNKEN NOODLES image

 

The Asian Bistro

414 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
DRUNKEN NOODLES
OUR MOST POPULAR WIDE RICE NOODLES WOK FRIED IN A MIXTURE OF GARLIC, ONION, EGG, BELL PEPPERS & BASIL.
CAN BE V|VEG|GF
More about The Asian Bistro
Saffron Thai image

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Saffron Thai

3731 India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Drunken Noodles (Vegetarian)$14.00
Chili paste sautéed with wide rice noodles, mustard greens, broccoli, mushrooms, zucchini, green beans, Thai basil, crispy shallots. Veg, GF option available, Spicy
Drunken Noodles (Chicken)$14.50
Chili paste sautéed with wide rice noodles, mustard greens, broccoli, mushrooms, zucchini, green beans, Thai basil, crispy shallots. GF option available, Spicy
Drunken Noodles (Beef)$15.75
Chili paste sautéed with wide rice noodles, mustard greens, broccoli, mushrooms, zucchini, green beans, Thai basil, crispy shallots. GF option available, Spicy
More about Saffron Thai
KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck) image

 

KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)

12841 El Camino Real, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Noodle (Drunken Noodle)$15.95
Our most popular wide rice noodle sautéed in a mixture of garlic, chili, onion, fresh basil, bell pepper and egg.
More about KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)
Item pic

 

Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine

9975 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste G-1, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
DRUNKEN NOODLE$11.00
Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Egg, Basil
More about Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine

