Sticky rice in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve sticky rice

Item pic

 

Soi OB-Thai Street Food

1916 Cable St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango & Sweet Sticky Rice- Seasonal$7.00
Sticky Rice$2.00
More about Soi OB-Thai Street Food
Item pic

 

Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery

3442 30th Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mango & Sweet Sticky Rice- Seasonal$7.00
Sticky Rice$2.00
More about Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery
Aaharn at University City image

 

Aaharn at University City

3324 Governor Drive, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mango with Sweet Sticky Rice$6.50
More about Aaharn at University City
Consumer pic

NOODLES

Harborside Cuisine

2844 Main St. Unit B, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (162 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Sticky Rice$8.99
Sweet sticky rice drenched with coconut milk with fresh mango. Topped with sesame and toasted mung bean.
More about Harborside Cuisine
Koon Thai kitchen image

 

Koon Thai kitchen

3860 Convoy St, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (3526 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Sticky Rice$5.00
Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango$6.95
Sticky Rice$2.00
More about Koon Thai kitchen
Nolita Hall image

PIZZA

Nolita Hall

2305 India Street, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (752 reviews)
Takeout
MANGO STICKY RICE$10.00
More about Nolita Hall
The Asian Bistro image

 

The Asian Bistro

414 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SIDE SWEET STICKY RICE$2.00
FRESH MANGO W/ STICKY SWEET RICE (SEASONAL)$7.50
THE STICKY RICE IS STEAMED, MIXED WITH THICK COCONUT CREAM, PAIRED WITH FRESH CUT MANGOS TOPPED WITH TOASTED SESAME SEED.
SIDE STICKY RICE$2.00
More about The Asian Bistro
Saffron Thai image

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Saffron Thai

3731 India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Sticky Rice w/ Mango$8.00
More about Saffron Thai
KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck) image

 

KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)

12841 El Camino Real, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango$8.95
Seasonal
Sticky Rice$2.50
More about KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)
Item pic

 

Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine

9975 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste G-1, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MANGO STICKY RICE SUNDAE$10.00
More about Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine
Item pic

 

Stella Jean's Ice Cream Point Loma

4195 Voltaire Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mango Sticky Rice (v+gf)- Pint$12.00
Our founder and head chef taps into his native Thai roots for this flavor which features a combination of our refreshing mango sorbet mixed with a pandan infused coconut & oat milk based ice cream. Vegan & gluten friendly.
One pint / 16 oz. / 473 ml.
More about Stella Jean's Ice Cream Point Loma
Item pic

NOODLES

Star Anise Thai Cuisine

8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (632 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Sticky Rice$5.95
Mango Sticky Rice$9.95
Sticky Rice$4.00
More about Star Anise Thai Cuisine
Hot or Not Thai image

NOODLES

Hot or Not Thai

4965 Cass St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (994 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sticky Rice SIDE$3.00
Mango with Sweet Sticky Rice$7.00
More about Hot or Not Thai
Mango Sticky Rice - Pint image

 

Stella Jean's Ice Cream University Heights

4404 Park Blvd Suite B, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango Sticky Rice (v+gf) - Pint$12.00
Our founder and head chef taps into his native Thai roots for this flavor which features a combination of our refreshing mango sorbet mixed with a pandan infused coconut & oat milk based ice cream. plant based and gluten friendly.
One pint / 16 oz. / 473 ml.
More about Stella Jean's Ice Cream University Heights

