Sticky rice in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve sticky rice
Soi OB-Thai Street Food
1916 Cable St, San Diego
|Mango & Sweet Sticky Rice- Seasonal
|$7.00
|Sticky Rice
|$2.00
Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery
3442 30th Street, San Diego
|Mango & Sweet Sticky Rice- Seasonal
|$7.00
|Sticky Rice
|$2.00
Aaharn at University City
3324 Governor Drive, San Diego
|Mango with Sweet Sticky Rice
|$6.50
Harborside Cuisine
2844 Main St. Unit B, San Diego
|Mango Sticky Rice
|$8.99
Sweet sticky rice drenched with coconut milk with fresh mango. Topped with sesame and toasted mung bean.
Koon Thai kitchen
3860 Convoy St, San Diego
|Sweet Sticky Rice
|$5.00
|Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango
|$6.95
|Sticky Rice
|$2.00
The Asian Bistro
414 University Ave, San Diego
|SIDE SWEET STICKY RICE
|$2.00
|FRESH MANGO W/ STICKY SWEET RICE (SEASONAL)
|$7.50
THE STICKY RICE IS STEAMED, MIXED WITH THICK COCONUT CREAM, PAIRED WITH FRESH CUT MANGOS TOPPED WITH TOASTED SESAME SEED.
|SIDE STICKY RICE
|$2.00
Saffron Thai
3731 India Street, San Diego
|Sweet Sticky Rice w/ Mango
|$8.00
KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)
12841 El Camino Real, San Diego
|Thai Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango
|$8.95
Seasonal
|Sticky Rice
|$2.50
Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine
9975 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste G-1, San Diego
|MANGO STICKY RICE SUNDAE
|$10.00
Stella Jean's Ice Cream Point Loma
4195 Voltaire Street, San Diego
|Mango Sticky Rice (v+gf)- Pint
|$12.00
Our founder and head chef taps into his native Thai roots for this flavor which features a combination of our refreshing mango sorbet mixed with a pandan infused coconut & oat milk based ice cream. Vegan & gluten friendly.
One pint / 16 oz. / 473 ml.
Star Anise Thai Cuisine
8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego
|Sweet Sticky Rice
|$5.95
|Mango Sticky Rice
|$9.95
|Sticky Rice
|$4.00
Hot or Not Thai
4965 Cass St, San Diego
|Sticky Rice SIDE
|$3.00
|Mango with Sweet Sticky Rice
|$7.00
Stella Jean's Ice Cream University Heights
4404 Park Blvd Suite B, San Diego
|Mango Sticky Rice (v+gf) - Pint
|$12.00
Our founder and head chef taps into his native Thai roots for this flavor which features a combination of our refreshing mango sorbet mixed with a pandan infused coconut & oat milk based ice cream. plant based and gluten friendly.
One pint / 16 oz. / 473 ml.