Pork ribs in San Francisco

SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES
Saap Ver
88 Division st, san francisco
|Tom Saap Pork Spare Rib
|$18.95
Hot and Sour Soup with Slow-Cooked Pork Spare Ribs, Onion, Tomato, and Roasted Rice Powder
DIM SUM • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Palette Tea House
900 North Point St, San Francisco
|Black Bean Pork Ribs with Taro
|$9.00
Our black bean pork ribs are a classic but with a taro twist. The taro is steamed with the ribs absorbing the sauce and making the dish tastier!