French fries in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve french fries
More about Gunther's Restaurant and Catering - 1601 Meridian Ave
Gunther's Restaurant and Catering - 1601 Meridian Ave
1601 Meridian Ave, San Jose
|French Fries
|$5.95
More about Blue Rock BBQ - Hacienda Gardens
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Rock BBQ - Hacienda Gardens
3001 Meridian Ave, San Jose
|French Fries
|$3.95
More about ShaWOWrma Restaurant - 1505 South Winchester Boulevard
ShaWOWrma Restaurant - 1505 South Winchester Boulevard
1505 South Winchester Boulevard, San Jose
|French fries big
|$8.99
More about Castillo's Mexican Restaurant
Castillo's Mexican Restaurant
5639 cottle rd, San Jose
|French Fries Side
|$4.50
More about New Tandoori Cafe
WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
New Tandoori Cafe
5134 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose
|French Fries
|$4.50
More about Valley Water Cafeteria - 5750 Almaden Expressway
Valley Water Cafeteria - 5750 Almaden Expressway
5750 Almaden Expy, San Jose
|French Fries
|$1.75