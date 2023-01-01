Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Miso soup in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
San Jose restaurants that serve miso soup

Item pic

 

Happi House - Fifth

695 North 5th street, San Jose

SM MISO SOUP$3.51
MISO SOUP
More about Happi House - Fifth
Item pic

 

Happi House - McKee

3015 McKee Road, San Jose

LG MISO SOUP$6.65
MISO SOUP
SM MISO SOUP$3.51
MISO SOUP
More about Happi House - McKee

