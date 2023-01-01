Salmon salad in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve salmon salad
More about El Amigo Restaurant - 7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard
El Amigo Restaurant - 7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard
7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard, San Jose
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$24.00
Grilled Salmon with lettuce, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, onions, with a boiled egg and special homemade dressing
More about Mezcal San Jose
Mezcal San Jose
25 W San Fernando St, San Jose
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$17.00
Fresh grilled salmon with baby spinach, roasted almonds, cherry tomatoes & balsamic agave vinaigrette dressing.