Salmon salad in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
San Jose restaurants that serve salmon salad

El Amigo Restaurant - 7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard

7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Salad$24.00
Grilled Salmon with lettuce, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, onions, with a boiled egg and special homemade dressing
More about El Amigo Restaurant - 7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard
Mezcal San Jose

25 W San Fernando St, San Jose

Avg 4 (2461 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Salad$17.00
Fresh grilled salmon with baby spinach, roasted almonds, cherry tomatoes & balsamic agave vinaigrette dressing.
More about Mezcal San Jose
Jack Holders

3153 Meridian Ave Ste. 20, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SALMON SALAD$20.00
Seared salmon filet, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Jack Holders

