Chocolate mousse in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Item pic

 

Mondello Ristorante

2425 33rd Avenue West, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dark Chocolate Mousse$10.00
More about Mondello Ristorante
Item pic

 

Modena - 8014 Lake City Way NE

8014 Lake City Way NE, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE$5.95
Don`t feel guilty with our Chocolate Mousse cake. It`s flourless and is made without any gluten ingredients.
More about Modena - 8014 Lake City Way NE
Item pic

 

El Camino Fremont

607 N 35th St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1439 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse$10.00
Semi-sweet Callebaut dark chocolate mousse with a sponge cake crust soaked in Meyer’s Dark rum, crème anglaise and raspberry sauce
More about El Camino Fremont
Serious Takeout image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Serious Take Out

5118 14th Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (1004 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Caramel Mousse Cake$8.00
More about Serious Take Out
Pablo y Pablo image

 

Pablo Y Pablo

1605 N 34TH STREET, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
VEGAN CHOCOLATE MOUSSE$9.00
More about Pablo Y Pablo
Botteco Brazil image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Botteco Brazil

14561 Bothell Way Northeast, Shoreline

Avg 4.4 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Mousse Chocolate$6.00
More about Botteco Brazil
Cafe Flora image

 

Cafe Flora

2901 East madison Street, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (1646 reviews)
Takeout
Dark Chocolate Mousse$10.00
More about Cafe Flora
Item pic

 

The Stop

616 1st Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse$6.00
More about The Stop
box bar image

 

The Box Bar

5401 California Av SW., Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Orange Chocolate Mousse Pie$10.00
creamy chocolate mousse made with theo’s 70% orange chocolate, chocolate cookie crust, topped with truwhip
Chocolate Mousse Pie$10.00
creamy chocolate mousse, chocolate cookie crust, topped with truwhip
More about The Box Bar
Item pic

 

Briley's BBQ

15030 Bothell Way Northeast, Lk Forest Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Oreo Chocolate Mousse$6.00
Layered Milk Chocolate & White Chocolate Mousse w/ Oreo Crumble
More about Briley's BBQ
Restaurant banner

 

Voilà! Bistrot - 2805 E Madison Street

2805 E Madison Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse$10.00
More about Voilà! Bistrot - 2805 E Madison Street

