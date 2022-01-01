Chocolate mousse in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve chocolate mousse
More about Mondello Ristorante
Mondello Ristorante
2425 33rd Avenue West, Seattle
|Dark Chocolate Mousse
|$10.00
More about Modena - 8014 Lake City Way NE
Modena - 8014 Lake City Way NE
8014 Lake City Way NE, Seattle
|CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE
|$5.95
Don`t feel guilty with our Chocolate Mousse cake. It`s flourless and is made without any gluten ingredients.
More about El Camino Fremont
El Camino Fremont
607 N 35th St, Seattle
|Chocolate Mousse
|$10.00
Semi-sweet Callebaut dark chocolate mousse with a sponge cake crust soaked in Meyer’s Dark rum, crème anglaise and raspberry sauce
More about Serious Take Out
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Serious Take Out
5118 14th Ave NW, Seattle
|Chocolate Caramel Mousse Cake
|$8.00
More about Botteco Brazil
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Botteco Brazil
14561 Bothell Way Northeast, Shoreline
|Mousse Chocolate
|$6.00
More about The Box Bar
The Box Bar
5401 California Av SW., Seattle
|Orange Chocolate Mousse Pie
|$10.00
creamy chocolate mousse made with theo’s 70% orange chocolate, chocolate cookie crust, topped with truwhip
|Chocolate Mousse Pie
|$10.00
creamy chocolate mousse, chocolate cookie crust, topped with truwhip
More about Briley's BBQ
Briley's BBQ
15030 Bothell Way Northeast, Lk Forest Park
|Oreo Chocolate Mousse
|$6.00
Layered Milk Chocolate & White Chocolate Mousse w/ Oreo Crumble