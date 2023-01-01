Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve flautas

Fogon Cocina Mexicana image

 

Fogon Cocina Mexicana

600 E Pine Street, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1785 reviews)
Takeout
FLAUTAS$10.00
Three rolled crispy taquitos filled with your choice of meat, topped with cabbage, crema mexicana, queso cotija and salsa roja.
More about Fogon Cocina Mexicana
Item pic

SALADS

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar - Southcenter Mall

1150 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila

Avg 4.1 (4114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Flautas Platter$51.49
15 Flautas (30 Halves). Rolled crispy flour tortills filled with jack cheese and seasoned chicken or shredded beef. Includes guacamole and sour cream
Flautas Plate$15.99
Flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken or shredded beef with melted jack cheese served with crema and mexican avocado crema
Flautas App$11.99
Flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken or shredded beef with melted jack cheese served with crema and mexican avocado crema
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar - Southcenter Mall
Consumer pic

 

Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City

12537 Lake City Way Northeast, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Beef and Bean Flautas -$11.50
More about Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Little Water Cantina

2865 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (1163 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Papa's Flautas$12.00
Potatoes mashed up with jalapeños, Mexican cheeses, smoky red chile sauce and chicken then rolled in three flour tortillas and fried until crispy. Served in a red chile sauce with cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro and sour cream.
Contains: dairy, eggs, chicken.
Callejero Salad$14.00
Watermelon, cucumber, mango, and
jicama dressed in our house hot sauce
and lime and sprinkled with chile
powder, queso fresco, candied pepitas, mint and cilantro. A classic street food favorite reimagined as a refreshing salad!
More about Little Water Cantina

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Salmon Sandwiches

Carne Asada

Chai Tea

Kebabs

Turkey Burgers

Chimichangas

Cinnamon Rolls

Chai Lattes

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (66 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 4.1 (22 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (22 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.6 (57 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (986 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (455 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (628 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (666 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (317 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston