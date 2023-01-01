Flautas in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve flautas
More about Fogon Cocina Mexicana
Fogon Cocina Mexicana
600 E Pine Street, Seattle
|FLAUTAS
|$10.00
Three rolled crispy taquitos filled with your choice of meat, topped with cabbage, crema mexicana, queso cotija and salsa roja.
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar - Southcenter Mall
SALADS
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar - Southcenter Mall
1150 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila
|Crispy Flautas Platter
|$51.49
15 Flautas (30 Halves). Rolled crispy flour tortills filled with jack cheese and seasoned chicken or shredded beef. Includes guacamole and sour cream
|Flautas Plate
|$15.99
Flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken or shredded beef with melted jack cheese served with crema and mexican avocado crema
|Flautas App
|$11.99
Flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken or shredded beef with melted jack cheese served with crema and mexican avocado crema
More about Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City
Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City
12537 Lake City Way Northeast, Seattle
|Beef and Bean Flautas -
|$11.50
More about Little Water Cantina
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Little Water Cantina
2865 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle
|Papa's Flautas
|$12.00
Potatoes mashed up with jalapeños, Mexican cheeses, smoky red chile sauce and chicken then rolled in three flour tortillas and fried until crispy. Served in a red chile sauce with cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro and sour cream.
Contains: dairy, eggs, chicken.
|Callejero Salad
|$14.00
Watermelon, cucumber, mango, and
jicama dressed in our house hot sauce
and lime and sprinkled with chile
powder, queso fresco, candied pepitas, mint and cilantro. A classic street food favorite reimagined as a refreshing salad!