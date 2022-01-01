Pumpkin cheesecake in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve pumpkin cheesecake
Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien
255 SW 152nd St, Burien
|Candied Pecan Pumpkin Cheesecake -
|$6.95
Creamy cheesecake layered with a spiced pumpkin filling in a gingersnap cookie crust. Topped with candied pecans and pumpkin whipped cream.
Pairs nicely with Organic No Doubt Coffee Stout.
Plum Chopped
1419 12th Ave, Seattle
|Pumpkin Praline cheesecake Pie (GF)
|$26.00
Pumpkin Pecan Praline cheesecake Pie (GF)
Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City
12537 Lake City Way Northeast, Seattle
|Pecan Pumpkin Cheesecake -
|$7.45
Creamy cheesecake layered with a spiced pumpkin filling in a gingersnap cookie crust. Topped with candied pecans and pumpkin whipped cream.
Pairs nicely with Organic No Doubt Coffee Stout.