Pumpkin cheesecake in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve pumpkin cheesecake

FRENCH FRIES

Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien

255 SW 152nd St, Burien

Avg 4.2 (1193 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Candied Pecan Pumpkin Cheesecake -$6.95
Creamy cheesecake layered with a spiced pumpkin filling in a gingersnap cookie crust. Topped with candied pecans and pumpkin whipped cream.
Pairs nicely with Organic No Doubt Coffee Stout.
More about Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien
SALADS

Plum Chopped

1419 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (315 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pumpkin Praline cheesecake Pie (GF)$26.00
Pumpkin Pecan Praline cheesecake Pie (GF)
More about Plum Chopped
Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City

12537 Lake City Way Northeast, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pecan Pumpkin Cheesecake -$7.45
Creamy cheesecake layered with a spiced pumpkin filling in a gingersnap cookie crust. Topped with candied pecans and pumpkin whipped cream.
Pairs nicely with Organic No Doubt Coffee Stout.
More about Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City

