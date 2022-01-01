Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Filet mignon in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve filet mignon

Botteco Brazil image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Botteco Brazil

14561 Bothell Way Ne, Shoreline

Avg 4.4 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Filet Mignon with Madeira Sauce and French Fries$25.00
More about Botteco Brazil
057f5df5-ec56-4f0c-a357-3a2226df4289 image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Daniel's Broiler - Downtown

808 Howell Street, Seattle

Avg 3.8 (333 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FILET MIGNON STEAK STRIPS$25.00
teriyaki glaze, sesame seeds, green onions
FILET MIGNON STEAK STRIPS$25.00
garlic mashed potatoes
FILET MIGNON - 8 OZ$80.00
USDA Prime. Steak is topped with our signature steak butter and served with garlic mashed potatoes
More about Daniel's Broiler - Downtown
Filet Mignon Regular (9oz) image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jak's Grill

3701 NE 45th St, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (1405 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Filet Mignon 12 oz$62.00
Our most tender cut, aged to perfection.
Filet Mignon 12oz$62.00
Our most tender cut, aged to perfection.
Filet Mignon 8 oz$53.00
Our most tender cut, aged to perfection.
More about Jak's Grill
Item pic

 

Daniel's Broiler - Lake Union

809 Fairview Place N, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FILET MIGNON STEAK STRIPS$25.00
filet mignon, teriyaki glaze, garlic mashed potatoes
FILET MIGNON - 8 OZ$80.00
USDA Prime. Steaks are topped with our signature steak butter and served with garlic mashed potatoes.
FLIGHT OF FILET MIGNON$130.00
4 oz of each. USDA Prime Filet Mignon, Piedmontese Filet Mignon, Domestic Wagyu Filet Mignon
More about Daniel's Broiler - Lake Union
Item pic

 

Grappa Restaurants

2 Boston St, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Filet Mignon$56.00
all natural 6 oz center cut angus beef wrapped with bacon & topped with a red wine and chanterelle mushroom sauce, served with grilled asparagus and roasted carrots
More about Grappa Restaurants
Filet Mignon 5 Star - 8oz image

STEAKS

The Butcher's Table

2121 Westlake Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
Filet Mignon 5 Star - 8oz$77.00
More about The Butcher's Table
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Daniel's Broiler - Leschi

200 Lake Washington Blvd, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (4078 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FILET MIGNON STEAK STRIPS$25.00
filet mignon, teriyaki glaze, garlic mashed potatoes
FILET MIGNON - 8 OZ$80.00
USDA Prime, steak is topped with our signature steak butter and served with garlic mashed potatoes
FILET MIGNON - 12 OZ$93.00
USDA Prime, steak is topped with our signature steak butter and served with garlic mashed potatoes
More about Daniel's Broiler - Leschi
Filet Mignon Regular (9oz) image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jak's Grill

4548 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Filet Mignon 12 oz$62.00
Our most tender cut, aged to perfection.
Filet Mignon 8 oz$53.00
Our most tender cut, aged to perfection.
Filet Mignon 8oz$53.00
Our most tender cut, aged to perfection.
More about Jak's Grill
Umi Sake House image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Umi Sake House

2230 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (8197 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Filet Mignon$18.00
beef tenderloin tataki, roasted garlic ponzu, wasabi aioli, spring mix, creamy yuzu aioli
More about Umi Sake House

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Prime Ribs

Cookies

Chicken Curry

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Teriyaki

Panang Curry

Prosciutto

Crab Rangoon

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston