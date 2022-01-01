Filet mignon in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve filet mignon
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Botteco Brazil
14561 Bothell Way Ne, Shoreline
|Filet Mignon with Madeira Sauce and French Fries
|$25.00
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Daniel's Broiler - Downtown
808 Howell Street, Seattle
|FILET MIGNON STEAK STRIPS
|$25.00
teriyaki glaze, sesame seeds, green onions
|FILET MIGNON STEAK STRIPS
|$25.00
garlic mashed potatoes
|FILET MIGNON - 8 OZ
|$80.00
USDA Prime. Steak is topped with our signature steak butter and served with garlic mashed potatoes
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jak's Grill
3701 NE 45th St, Seattle
|Filet Mignon 12 oz
|$62.00
Our most tender cut, aged to perfection.
|Filet Mignon 12oz
|$62.00
Our most tender cut, aged to perfection.
|Filet Mignon 8 oz
|$53.00
Our most tender cut, aged to perfection.
Daniel's Broiler - Lake Union
809 Fairview Place N, Seattle
|FILET MIGNON STEAK STRIPS
|$25.00
filet mignon, teriyaki glaze, garlic mashed potatoes
|FILET MIGNON - 8 OZ
|$80.00
USDA Prime. Steaks are topped with our signature steak butter and served with garlic mashed potatoes.
|FLIGHT OF FILET MIGNON
|$130.00
4 oz of each. USDA Prime Filet Mignon, Piedmontese Filet Mignon, Domestic Wagyu Filet Mignon
Grappa Restaurants
2 Boston St, Seattle
|Filet Mignon
|$56.00
all natural 6 oz center cut angus beef wrapped with bacon & topped with a red wine and chanterelle mushroom sauce, served with grilled asparagus and roasted carrots
STEAKS
The Butcher's Table
2121 Westlake Ave, Seattle
|Filet Mignon 5 Star - 8oz
|$77.00
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Daniel's Broiler - Leschi
200 Lake Washington Blvd, Seattle
|FILET MIGNON STEAK STRIPS
|$25.00
filet mignon, teriyaki glaze, garlic mashed potatoes
|FILET MIGNON - 8 OZ
|$80.00
USDA Prime, steak is topped with our signature steak butter and served with garlic mashed potatoes
|FILET MIGNON - 12 OZ
|$93.00
USDA Prime, steak is topped with our signature steak butter and served with garlic mashed potatoes
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jak's Grill
4548 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Filet Mignon 12 oz
|$62.00
Our most tender cut, aged to perfection.
|Filet Mignon 8 oz
|$53.00
Our most tender cut, aged to perfection.
|Filet Mignon 8oz
|$53.00
Our most tender cut, aged to perfection.