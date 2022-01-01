Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Black bean burgers in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve black bean burgers

Consumer pic

 

Scarlet/Side Door

909 New Jersey Ave. SE., Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black Bean Burger$15.00
MD blue catfish, carrot jicama slaw, pineapple jam, spicy house salsa lizano, homemade bun
More about Scarlet/Side Door
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Chef Geoff's

3201 New Mexico Ae NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (4904 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Black Bean Burger$18.00
pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli
More about Chef Geoff's
Item pic

 

Brock & Co

901 New York Avenue Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BLACK BEAN BURGER$6.35
Black beans, Roasted peppers, Onions, Rice, and Cheese blended and grilled. Served over your choice of toppings on a toasted Brioche Roll
More about Brock & Co
Item pic

 

Chef Geoff's

2201 M St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Black Bean Burger$18.00
pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli
More about Chef Geoff's
Banner pic

 

Commonwealth Cantina

3911 GEORGIA AVE NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Black Bean Burger$16.00
Topped with pickled red onions, pickled jalapeños, avocado. Served on a vegan multigrain bun.
More about Commonwealth Cantina
Seasoned Black Bean Rice Burger image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Pub & The People

1648 North Capitol St. NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Seasoned Black Bean Rice Burger$14.00
Salsa Verde, Pickles, Gruyere, Buttercrunch Lettuce, Pickled Fresno, & Mole Aioli. Served with Fries. (V)
More about The Pub & The People
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chopsmith

11 District Square SW, Washington

Avg 4.8 (520 reviews)
Takeout
Black Bean & Cheddar Burger (v)$12.00
toasted brioche bun, housemade black bean patty, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, red onion, lemon herb aioli
More about Chopsmith
Roofers Union image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Roofers Union

2446 18th Street NW, Washington

Avg 3.8 (545 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Quinoa & Black Bean Burger$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheddar served on a potato bun.
(Quinoa Burger contains wheat & egg)
More about Roofers Union
Moreland's Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Moreland's Tavern

5501 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (161 reviews)
Takeout
Black Bean Burger (v)$15.00
mozzarella, spinach, red onion, nut free pesto, brioche
More about Moreland's Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep

703 Edgewood Street Northeast, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Black Bean Burger$13.50
More about Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep

