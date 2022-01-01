Black bean burgers in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve black bean burgers
Scarlet/Side Door
909 New Jersey Ave. SE., Washington
|Black Bean Burger
|$15.00
MD blue catfish, carrot jicama slaw, pineapple jam, spicy house salsa lizano, homemade bun
Chef Geoff's
3201 New Mexico Ae NW, Washington
|Black Bean Burger
|$18.00
pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli
Brock & Co
901 New York Avenue Northwest, Washington
|BLACK BEAN BURGER
|$6.35
Black beans, Roasted peppers, Onions, Rice, and Cheese blended and grilled. Served over your choice of toppings on a toasted Brioche Roll
Chef Geoff's
2201 M St NW, Washington
|Black Bean Burger
|$18.00
pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli
Commonwealth Cantina
3911 GEORGIA AVE NW, Washington
|Black Bean Burger
|$16.00
Topped with pickled red onions, pickled jalapeños, avocado. Served on a vegan multigrain bun.
The Pub & The People
1648 North Capitol St. NW, Washington
|Seasoned Black Bean Rice Burger
|$14.00
Salsa Verde, Pickles, Gruyere, Buttercrunch Lettuce, Pickled Fresno, & Mole Aioli. Served with Fries. (V)
Chopsmith
11 District Square SW, Washington
|Black Bean & Cheddar Burger (v)
|$12.00
toasted brioche bun, housemade black bean patty, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, red onion, lemon herb aioli
Roofers Union
2446 18th Street NW, Washington
|Quinoa & Black Bean Burger
|$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheddar served on a potato bun.
(Quinoa Burger contains wheat & egg)
Moreland's Tavern
5501 14th St NW, Washington
|Black Bean Burger (v)
|$15.00
mozzarella, spinach, red onion, nut free pesto, brioche