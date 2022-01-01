Avocado toast in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve avocado toast
More about Emissary
Emissary
2032 P ST NW, Washington
|Smashed Avocado Toast
|$12.00
sea salt, pepper, lemon, pickled red onion, micro greens
More about Residents Cafe & Bar
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Residents Cafe & Bar
1306 18th St NW, Washington
|Smashed Avocado Toast
|$13.00
Grilled levain | Tomato Escabeche | Charred Corn | Feta Crumble | Aleppo Pepper
More about The Ministry
SANDWICHES
The Ministry
601 New Jersey Avenue NW Ste 102, Washington
|Avocado Toast
|$9.50
More about All Day by Kramers
All Day by Kramers
1517 Connecticut Avenue NW, Washington
|All Day Burger
|$15.00
2 smashed 4oz beef patties, american cheese, bibb lettuce, pickles, special sauce
|Avocado Toast
|$14.00
poached eggs, pickled onion, radish, tomato, lemon lime, crunchy salt (v)
|Crispy Chicken
|$14.00
fried chicken breast, red pepper aioli, pickles
More about High Road Cycling & Café
High Road Cycling & Café
3210 Grace St NW, Washington
|Smashed Avocado Toast
|$13.00
sea salt, pepper, lemon, pickled red onion, micro greens