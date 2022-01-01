Avocado toast in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve avocado toast

Emissary image

 

Emissary

2032 P ST NW, Washington

Avg 4.2 (1364 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smashed Avocado Toast$12.00
sea salt, pepper, lemon, pickled red onion, micro greens
More about Emissary
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Residents Cafe & Bar

1306 18th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (1458 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smashed Avocado Toast$13.00
Grilled levain | Tomato Escabeche | Charred Corn | Feta Crumble | Aleppo Pepper
More about Residents Cafe & Bar
The Ministry image

SANDWICHES

The Ministry

601 New Jersey Avenue NW Ste 102, Washington

Avg 4.6 (136 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Toast$9.50
More about The Ministry
D Light Cafe image

 

D Light Cafe

2475 18th St. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Avocado Toast
More about D Light Cafe
All Day by Kramers image

 

All Day by Kramers

1517 Connecticut Avenue NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
All Day Burger$15.00
2 smashed 4oz beef patties, american cheese, bibb lettuce, pickles, special sauce
Avocado Toast$14.00
poached eggs, pickled onion, radish, tomato, lemon lime, crunchy salt (v)
Crispy Chicken$14.00
fried chicken breast, red pepper aioli, pickles
More about All Day by Kramers
Restaurant banner

 

High Road Cycling & Café

3210 Grace St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smashed Avocado Toast$13.00
sea salt, pepper, lemon, pickled red onion, micro greens
More about High Road Cycling & Café
Restaurant banner

 

Emissary Kalorama

1726 20th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (7 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Smashed Avocado Toasts$11.00
Sea salt, pepper, lemon, micro greens
More about Emissary Kalorama

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Greek Salad

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Fattoush Salad

Pork Dumplings

Croissants

Chicken Salad

Lobsters

Tarts

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Logan Circle

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (104 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston