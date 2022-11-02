Rotisserie chicken in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve rotisserie chicken
The Duck & The Peach
300 7th Street SE, Washington
|Rotisserie Chicken Dinner
|$80.00
Let Duck & The Peach will take care of dinner. Our Chicken Dinner To-Go includes your choice of Vegetable Dish and Dessert, and:
Whole Rotisserie Chicken
Simple Salad
Country Bread & Butter
Crispy Potatoes
Pair me with Branborg Pinot Noir, Poe Chardonnay, or Channing Daughters Ramato!
We'll pack it all up and have it ready to take home. Add some cocktails or wine for the grown ups.
Little Sesame x Chevy Chase, DC Neighborhood 02.04.22 at 5:45pm
736 6th Street NW, Washington
|'Keep it Classic' Bowl
|$11.55
Warm Chickpeas, Tahini & Cilantro Jalapeño sauce.
Served with warm pita. **Limited quantities available!**
|Fattoush Salad
|$25.00
2 quarts romaine, carrots & red cabbage, 1 pint herbs, 1 pint pita chips, 1/2 pint dressing choice of sumac vinaigrette, labneh ranch or tahini Caesar
Serves 3-4, toss at home.
|Full Cauliflower Rotisserie Family Meal
|$40.00
Rotisserie Cauliflower, Any 2 Sauces, Any 2 Pints of Smallish Sides, Pint of Smooth Classic Hummus & 5 Pita. Serves 3-4
Little Sesame x Palisades 02.11.22@ 5:45pm
736 6th Street NW, Washington
|Half Chicken Rotisserie Family Meal
|$25.00
Half Rotisserie Chicken, Any 2 Sauces, Half Pint Any 2 Smallish Sides, Half Pint of Smooth Classic Hummus & 3 Pita.
Feeds 1-2.
|Full Chicken Rotisserie Family Meal
|$48.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Any 2 Smallish Sides, Pint of Smooth Classic Hummus, Any 2 Sauces & 5 Pita.
Feeds 3-4.
BlueJacket
300 Tingey St SE, Washington
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.50
house buffalo. mumbo sauce or sweet & smokey dry rub, coleslaw, pickles, potato roll, fries
|Chicken Wings
|$15.00
Hot jumbo wings lightly breaded and sauced to perfection, with your choice of Mambo sauce, Frankenbutter, or Sweet n Smoky dry rub. Served with Celery and Ranch. **Can NOT be made Gluten Free**
|Bluejacket Double Burger
|$17.50
two 1/4 lb beef patties, dill pickles, american cheese, grilled onions, million island dressing, sesame bun, fries
Little Sesame x Lunch Link
1828 L Street NW, Washington
|Half Chicken Rotisserie Shawarma
|$15.00
Half Chicken. Marinated in 13 Spices & Spit Roasted. Humanely raised without hormones or antibiotics.
|Full Chicken Rotisserie Family Meal
|$48.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Any 2 Sauces, Any 2 Pints of Smallish Sides, Pint of Hummus & 5 Pita. Serves 3-4