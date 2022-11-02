Rotisserie chicken in Washington

Washington restaurants that serve rotisserie chicken

Rotisserie Chicken Dinner for 4 image

 

The Duck & The Peach

300 7th Street SE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (299 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Rotisserie Chicken Dinner$80.00
Let Duck & The Peach will take care of dinner. Our Chicken Dinner To-Go includes your choice of Vegetable Dish and Dessert, and:
Whole Rotisserie Chicken
Simple Salad
Country Bread & Butter
Crispy Potatoes
Pair me with Branborg Pinot Noir, Poe Chardonnay, or Channing Daughters Ramato!
We'll pack it all up and have it ready to take home. Add some cocktails or wine for the grown ups.
More about The Duck & The Peach
Banner pic

 

Little Sesame x Chevy Chase, DC Neighborhood 02.04.22 at 5:45pm

736 6th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
'Keep it Classic' Bowl$11.55
Warm Chickpeas, Tahini & Cilantro Jalapeño sauce.
Served with warm pita. **Limited quantities available!**
Fattoush Salad$25.00
2 quarts romaine, carrots & red cabbage, 1 pint herbs, 1 pint pita chips, 1/2 pint dressing choice of sumac vinaigrette, labneh ranch or tahini Caesar
Serves 3-4, toss at home.
Full Cauliflower Rotisserie Family Meal$40.00
Rotisserie Cauliflower, Any 2 Sauces, Any 2 Pints of Smallish Sides, Pint of Smooth Classic Hummus & 5 Pita. Serves 3-4
More about Little Sesame x Chevy Chase, DC Neighborhood 02.04.22 at 5:45pm
Full Chicken Rotisserie Family Meal image

 

Little Sesame x Palisades 02.11.22@ 5:45pm

736 6th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Half Chicken Rotisserie Family Meal$25.00
Half Rotisserie Chicken, Any 2 Sauces, Half Pint Any 2 Smallish Sides, Half Pint of Smooth Classic Hummus & 3 Pita.
Feeds 1-2.
Full Chicken Rotisserie Family Meal$48.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Any 2 Smallish Sides, Pint of Smooth Classic Hummus, Any 2 Sauces & 5 Pita.
Feeds 3-4.
More about Little Sesame x Palisades 02.11.22@ 5:45pm
BlueJacket image

 

BlueJacket

300 Tingey St SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.50
house buffalo. mumbo sauce or sweet & smokey dry rub, coleslaw, pickles, potato roll, fries
Chicken Wings$15.00
Hot jumbo wings lightly breaded and sauced to perfection, with your choice of Mambo sauce, Frankenbutter, or Sweet n Smoky dry rub. Served with Celery and Ranch. **Can NOT be made Gluten Free**
Bluejacket Double Burger$17.50
two 1/4 lb beef patties, dill pickles, american cheese, grilled onions, million island dressing, sesame bun, fries
More about BlueJacket
Full Chicken Rotisserie Family Meal image

 

Little Sesame x Lunch Link

1828 L Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Half Chicken Rotisserie Shawarma$15.00
Half Chicken. Marinated in 13 Spices & Spit Roasted. Humanely raised without hormones or antibiotics.
Full Chicken Rotisserie Family Meal$48.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Any 2 Sauces, Any 2 Pints of Smallish Sides, Pint of Hummus & 5 Pita. Serves 3-4
More about Little Sesame x Lunch Link

