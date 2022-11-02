Rotisserie chicken in Washington

Let Duck & The Peach will take care of dinner. Our Chicken Dinner To-Go includes your choice of Vegetable Dish and Dessert, and:

Whole Rotisserie Chicken

Simple Salad

Country Bread & Butter

Crispy Potatoes

Pair me with Branborg Pinot Noir, Poe Chardonnay, or Channing Daughters Ramato!

We'll pack it all up and have it ready to take home. Add some cocktails or wine for the grown ups.

