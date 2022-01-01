Chef salad in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve chef salad
MGM Roast Beef
905 Brentwood Rd NE, Washington
|Chef Salad
|$15.99
(Includes tomato, cucumber, carrots, bell peppers, hard boiled egg, and cheese. Topped with Roast Beef, Turkey & Ham, and your choice of Salad Dressing.)
|Chef Salad No Brisket
|$15.99
W&C Dining
680 Maine Avenue Southwest, Washington
|Chopped Classic Chef Salad
|$10.52
turkey, smoked ham, bacon, cheddar, cucumber, red onions, peppercorn ranch dressing