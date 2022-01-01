Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve chef salad

MGM Roast Beef image

 

MGM Roast Beef

905 Brentwood Rd NE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$15.99
(Includes tomato, cucumber, carrots, bell peppers, hard boiled egg, and cheese. Topped with Roast Beef, Turkey & Ham, and your choice of Salad Dressing.)
Chef Salad No Brisket$15.99
More about MGM Roast Beef
Item pic

 

W&C Dining

680 Maine Avenue Southwest, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Classic Chef Salad$10.52
turkey, smoked ham, bacon, cheddar, cucumber, red onions, peppercorn ranch dressing
More about W&C Dining
Main pic

 

Mike & Lois's Late Night Grill - 1800 Belmont Rd Nw

1802 Belmont Road Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Chef Salad$7.50
Fresh Greens, Tomato, Cheese, Eggs, Bacon, and Ranch Dressing
More about Mike & Lois's Late Night Grill - 1800 Belmont Rd Nw

