French onion soup in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve french onion soup
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington
|French Onion Soup
|$7.99
Caramelized, julienne-cut onions in a rich, beef stock, chopped thyme, and a pinch of sea salt topped with swiss cheese.
More about Station 4
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Station 4
1101 4th Street Southwest, Washington
|French Onion Soup
|$12.00
Gratinèe with Gruyère Cheese
More about Side Door DC - -Earlybird Breakfast Burritos - -Side Door Pizza - -Sukuta Sushi
Side Door DC - -Earlybird Breakfast Burritos - -Side Door Pizza - -Sukuta Sushi
909 New Jersey Ave. SE., Washington
|French Onion Soup
|$8.00
cheddar cheese, sour cream, pickled jalapeno, chives
More about Le DeSales
Le DeSales
1725 Desales St NW,, Washington
|French onion soup
|$10.00
chicken stock, caramelized onions, gruyere toast
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
SEAFOOD • MACARONS
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|French Onion Soup
|$7.99
Caramelized, julienne-cut onions in a rich, beef stock, chopped thyme, and a pinch of sea salt topped with swiss cheese.
More about Sticky Fingers Diner
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Sticky Fingers Diner
406 H Street NE, Washington
|French Onion Soup
|$10.00
Onion Soup topped with a Crostini and Smoked Violife Slices
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
1275 K Street NW, Washington
|French Onion Soup
|$7.99
Caramelized, julienne-cut onions in a rich, beef stock, chopped thyme, and a pinch of sea salt topped with swiss cheese.