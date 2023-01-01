Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French onion soup in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve french onion soup

French Onion Soup image

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Onion Soup$7.99
Caramelized, julienne-cut onions in a rich, beef stock, chopped thyme, and a pinch of sea salt topped with swiss cheese.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Station 4

1101 4th Street Southwest, Washington

Avg 4 (5689 reviews)
Takeout
French Onion Soup$12.00
Gratinèe with Gruyère Cheese
More about Station 4
Item pic

 

Side Door DC - -Earlybird Breakfast Burritos - -Side Door Pizza - -Sukuta Sushi

909 New Jersey Ave. SE., Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Onion Soup$8.00
cheddar cheese, sour cream, pickled jalapeno, chives
More about Side Door DC - -Earlybird Breakfast Burritos - -Side Door Pizza - -Sukuta Sushi
Banner pic

 

Le DeSales

1725 Desales St NW,, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French onion soup$10.00
chicken stock, caramelized onions, gruyere toast
More about Le DeSales
French Onion Soup image

SEAFOOD • MACARONS

Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Sticky Fingers Diner

406 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4 (1387 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Onion Soup$10.00
Onion Soup topped with a Crostini and Smoked Violife Slices
More about Sticky Fingers Diner
French Onion Soup image

 

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Junction Bakery & Bistro - Capitol Hill

238 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Onion Soup$8.00
More about Junction Bakery & Bistro - Capitol Hill

