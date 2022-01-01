Honey chicken in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve honey chicken
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • DONUTS
Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
1819 7th ST NW, Washington
|Fried Chicken Honey
|$8.50
Fried chicken breast with honey butter and hot sauce on a choice of savory doughnut or cheddar biscuit.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Boundary Stone
116 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington DC
|Stone Burger
|$12.00
OG Boundary Stone Burger!
pickled red beet, blue cheese crumbles, grilled onion, bacon jam
all burgers are cooked "medium", unless otherwise specified.
|Eggless Caesar Salad
|$10.00
chopped romaine, eggless dressing, Grana Padano, croutons, sardines
|Chicken Wings
|$13.50
your choice of our award winning honey hot sauce, whiskey BBQ sauce or naked. Served with celery and blue cheese dressing.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • DONUTS
Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
1308 G St NW, Washington
|Fried Chicken Honey
|$8.50
Fried chicken breast with honey butter and hot sauce on your choice of bun.
Honeymoon Chicken
4201 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington
|Hot Honey Dipped Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Crispy chicken breast with our signature hot honey dip, spicy pickles, crispy onions, lettuce, and ranch on a toasted bun
*contains dairy and gluten