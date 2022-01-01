Key lime pies in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve key lime pies
Busboys and Poets
2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington
|Key Lime Pie
|$8.00
(Homemade)
Busboys and Poets
235 Carroll Street, NW, Washington
|Key Lime Pie
|$8.00
(Homemade)
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Thunder Burger and Bar
3056 M ST NW, Washington
|Key Lime Pie
|$7.00
Homemade Pie Topped With Fresh Whipped Cream.
Busboys and Poets
625 Monroe Street, NE, Washington
|Key Lime Pie
|$8.00
(Homemade)
Yardbird
901 New York Ave. NW, Washington
|Key Lime Pie
|$16.00
toasted mint meringue, raspberry sauce, seasonal fruit
SALADS
Colada Shop
10 Pearl St SW, Washington
|Key Lime Pie
|$7.50
tart & sweet filling with maria cookie crust
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Tortuga Caribbean Bar & Grille
514 8th St SE, Washington
|Key Lime Pie
|$9.00
Busboys and Poets
2021 14th St NW,, Washington
|Key Lime Pie
|$8.00
(Homemade)
Colada Shop
1405 T STREET NW, WASHINGTON
|Key Lime Pie
|$7.50
tart & sweet filling with maria cookie crust