Cheesecake in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve cheesecake

Twist'd Tomato image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Twist'd Tomato

4569 New Linden Hill Rd, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (108 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake$6.00
More about Twist'd Tomato
Item pic

BAGELS

Brew HaHa

3838 Kennett Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (533 reviews)
Takeout
Special: Oreo Cheesecake Cookies$2.75
House made Oreo cheesecake cookie by sous chef Erin
More about Brew HaHa
El Maya Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

El Maya Mexican Restaurant

1300 Centerville Rd, Wilmington

Avg 4.4 (99 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Cheesecake$5.00
More about El Maya Mexican Restaurant
Stitch House Brewery image

 

Stitch House Brewery

829 North Market Street, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (336 reviews)
Takeout
NY Cheesecake$8.00
More about Stitch House Brewery
Bardea Food & Drink image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Bardea Food & Drink

620 N Market St, Wilmington

Avg 4.8 (1189 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheesecake$9.00
sesame, guava, sorbet
More about Bardea Food & Drink
Rice Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Rice Restaurant

2015 Limestone Rd, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (2100 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Banana Caramel Cheesecake Xangos$8.00
Rich, creamy cheesecake layered with chunks of banana and real-butter caramel within a flaky pastry tortilla.
More about Rice Restaurant
Item pic

 

Pizzeria Maki

4007 Kennett Pike Suite A, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Triple Vanilla Cheesecake Jar$5.00
More about Pizzeria Maki
Dorcea image

FRENCH FRIES

Dorcea

1314 Washington St, Wilmington

Avg 5 (254 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesecake$7.00
More about Dorcea
Item pic

 

Spark*d Creative Pastry + Coffee

111 West 10th Street, WILMINGTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seasonal Cheesecake$35.00
Our 8" cherry blossom cheesecake with graham cracker crust, garnished with fresh vanilla whipped cream. Serves 8-12. Please allow 24 hours
Cheesecake Brownie Bar$3.50
Fudgy brownie + cookies and cream cheesecake
More about Spark*d Creative Pastry + Coffee
Mrs. Robino's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mrs. Robino's

520 North Union St., Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (2883 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake$6.00
More about Mrs. Robino's
Restaurant banner

 

Crossroads Restaurant

4579 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cherry Cheesecake$6.49
More about Crossroads Restaurant
Chelsea Tavern image

GRILL

Chelsea Tavern

821 North Market Street, Wilmington

Avg 3.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Giant New York Cheesecake$9.00
Raspberry Sauce, Whipped Cream
More about Chelsea Tavern

