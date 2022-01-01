Cheesecake in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve cheesecake
WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Twist'd Tomato
4569 New Linden Hill Rd, Wilmington
|Cheesecake
|$6.00
BAGELS
Brew HaHa
3838 Kennett Pike, Wilmington
|Special: Oreo Cheesecake Cookies
|$2.75
House made Oreo cheesecake cookie by sous chef Erin
FRENCH FRIES
El Maya Mexican Restaurant
1300 Centerville Rd, Wilmington
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$5.00
Stitch House Brewery
829 North Market Street, Wilmington
|NY Cheesecake
|$8.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Bardea Food & Drink
620 N Market St, Wilmington
|Cheesecake
|$9.00
sesame, guava, sorbet
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Rice Restaurant
2015 Limestone Rd, Wilmington
|Banana Caramel Cheesecake Xangos
|$8.00
Rich, creamy cheesecake layered with chunks of banana and real-butter caramel within a flaky pastry tortilla.
Pizzeria Maki
4007 Kennett Pike Suite A, Greenville
|Triple Vanilla Cheesecake Jar
|$5.00
Spark*d Creative Pastry + Coffee
111 West 10th Street, WILMINGTON
|Seasonal Cheesecake
|$35.00
Our 8" cherry blossom cheesecake with graham cracker crust, garnished with fresh vanilla whipped cream. Serves 8-12. Please allow 24 hours
|Cheesecake Brownie Bar
|$3.50
Fudgy brownie + cookies and cream cheesecake
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mrs. Robino's
520 North Union St., Wilmington
|Cheesecake
|$6.00
Crossroads Restaurant
4579 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington
|Cherry Cheesecake
|$6.49